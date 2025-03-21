The panic of losing a cell phone is a familiar experience in today's tech-dependent world, often prompting the suddenly phone-less to turn around and retrace their steps—or flight route in the case of an Air France flight on Friday.

Air France flight AF750 was forced to turn around and return to Paris after a passenger's missing mobile phone prompted an emergency response, according to an AirLive report.

375 passengers and 12 crew members departed Paris at 11:51 CET for the nearly nine-hour journey to Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe. After just over an hour in-air, the crew made the decision to abort the flight as a precautionary measure due to the missing device.

The plane landed safely back at Paris Orly Airport at 14:06 CET, 2 hours and 16 minutes after its initial takeoff. Air France later confirmed that maintenance teams were searching for the phone to facilitate a new departure as soon as possible.

At this time, the airline has not provided further details on why the lost device necessitated an emergency return.

Originally published on Latin Times