Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired a senior US officer assigned to NATO, the Pentagon announced Tuesday, saying her removal was due to a loss of confidence in her ability to lead.

Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield is the latest in a string of top officers to be dismissed by Donald Trump's administration, part of a rare major shakeup of senior US military leadership since the president returned to office in January.

Hegseth removed Chatfield "from her position as US representative to NATO's military committee due to a loss of confidence in her ability to lead," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement, without providing further details.

Chatfield is a helicopter pilot by training who has previous deployments to the Pacific and Gulf in support of carrier strike group and amphibious ready group operations, according to her NATO biography.

She was also a senior military assistant to the supreme allied commander for Europe, served as the deputy US military representative to NATO's military committee, and taught political science at the US Air Force Academy, among other positions.

Democratic lawmakers slammed her removal, with Representative Adam Smith saying "our country is less safe because of President Trump's actions," while Senator Jack Reed said the move was "unjustified" and "disgraceful."

"The silence from my Republican colleagues is deeply troubling. In less than three months, President Trump has fired 10 generals and admirals without explanation, including our most experienced combat leaders," Reed said.

Chatfield's dismissal comes after Trump fired General Timothy Haugh, the head of the highly sensitive US National Security Agency, and his deputy Wendy Noble at the apparent urging of far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.

He also dismissed officials from the National Security Council (NSC) last week.

The New York Times reported Thursday that six people from the NSC were fired after Trump met with Loomer the previous day, including three senior officials on the body that advises the president on top foreign policy matters from Ukraine to Gaza.

In February, Trump abruptly fired the top US military officer, general Charles "CQ" Brown, without explanation, less than two years into his four-year term as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Hegseth also announced the removal of admiral Lisa Franchetti -- the first woman to lead the Navy -- as well as the vice chief of staff of the Air Force and three top military lawyers.

And in January, admiral Linda Fagan, the first woman to lead one of the six US military services, was removed as the head of the Coast Guard, with an official citing alleged "leadership deficiencies."

Trump has had a contradictory relationship with America's armed forces, at times lauding their power but also claiming they were depleted and in need of rebuilding by his administration.