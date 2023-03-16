KEY POINTS The recall affects Nurtec ODT tablets

The packaging is not child-resistant

Customers can contact the company to get a child-resistant pouch

Pfizer has voluntarily recalled a prescription drug because of a potential risk of poisoning. Some 4.2 million units are affected by the move.

The recalled Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) orally disintegrating tablet does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements as per the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA), according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). This may pose a risk of poisoning if kids somehow get access to it and ingest the drug.

The PPPA aims to protect children from accidentally ingesting harmful chemicals by requiring certain products to have child-resistant packaging. This includes household chemicals, prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs and other potentially hazardous products.

"As a direct result of the PPPA, children 5 years of age and under deaths decreased by 1.4 per million," noted the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In the case of the current recall, the company has not identified incidents or adverse events related to the packaging issue.

The recall affects the migraine drug "Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) 75mg 8-Unit Dose blister pack" with the NDC number 72618-3000-2 and expiration dates through "6/2026." They came in cartons containing a blister pack with eight tablets and were sold at pharmacies across the nation from December 2021 to March 2023.

#Recall: @NurtecODT orally disintegrating tablets, 75mg 8-Unit Dose blister pack failure to meet child resistant packaging; risk of poisoning. Get free repair. CONTACT: 800-879-3477 or https://t.co/HEdYEm8Ow6. Full recall notice: https://t.co/FnmOkZwy8I pic.twitter.com/kClCKL3sqT — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) March 16, 2023

Affected customers don't need to return the Nurtec ODT packages, the company noted. Instead, they should store them in places where children don't have access and contact Pfizer to get a free child-resistant pouch.

"Patients should continue to use Nurtec ODT as prescribed by their healthcare provider," the company noted, adding they'll still be available in pharmacies. "Pharmacists have been instructed to place Nurtec ODT blister packages into vials with child-resistant lids when filling patient prescriptions."

Pfizer is already working on new child-resistant packaging for the drug. Those with questions or who would like to get the child-resistant pouch can contact Pfizer at 1-800-879-3477 or through its website.

"This notice is related to the packaging of Nurtec ODT and does not change the established safety profile of the drug when used as prescribed for its intended uses," the company said.