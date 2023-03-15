KEY POINTS The problem was discovered during routine testing

Potential exposure was found at a third-party manufacturer's facility

Customers can either "destroy" the product or take it back to get a refund

A company is voluntarily recalling one of its parfait bar products because of Listeria concerns. The products were distributed to select Walmart stores in various states.

The problem was discovered during routine testing by the company, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on its website. The recall was issued because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes in Clio Snacks' Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar. This is the bacterium that causes the "serious infection" called listeriosis.

The recalled products were produced by Clio's contract manufacturer, which has already stopped producing the affected item.

"This potential limited exposure was found at a third-party manufacturer's facility where Parfait Bars are produced," according to FDA. "Clio does not manufacture Parfait bars at its own facility."

Listeriosis can be contracted if someone consumes food that's contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Each year, about 1,600 people get listeriosis in the U.S., while 260 die. The illness is most likely to affect certain groups, including the elderly, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women, in whom the illness may cause miscarriage or stillbirth.

In the case of the current recall, there have been no reports of illnesses to date.

Both the company and the FDA are still investigating what may have caused the issue. The company has stopped distributing its products. No other Clio products are affected by the recall as the third-party manufacturer does not produce "any other" of its products.

The recall affects Clio's Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar that had the UPC Code 854021008152, Lot Number 048C2023 and expiration date of "4/30/2023." They came in a single-serving box and were distributed to "select" Walmart stores from March 5 to 8.

In total, 581 cases of parfait bars are affected. Walmart has released a list of the stores that had the product.

Customers have been asked not to eat it and instead, they can either destroy it or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Those who have questions can contact the company at 1-908-505-2546 or via email at info@cliosnacks.com.