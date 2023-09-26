Pictures showing the dead bodies of two students who were previously reported missing have circulated on social media, bringing to light the latest horror story from India's violence-hit state of Manipur.

The Manipur government has assured "swift and decisive" action against those involved in the alleged abduction and killing of the two victims, identified as Hijam Linthoingambi, a 17-year-old female, and Phijam Hemjit, a 20-year-old male, who disappeared in July. Their bodies are yet to be found.

The photographs in question are believed to have been taken on July 8, a couple of days after the two students went missing. The distressing pictures only surfaced online after the months-long internet ban in Manipur was lifted last week.

One of the photos shows the two students sitting in the grassy compound of what looks like a makeshift jungle camp. In the background, men with guns can be seen standing a little away from the students.

A subsequent picture shows the dead bodies of the two young students on the ground, with the head of the male victim missing.

The Chief Minister's Office of Manipur released a statement regarding the photos. "It has come to the notice of the State Government that the photos of two students, Phijam Hemjit (20 years) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17 years), who have been missing since July 2023 have surfaced on social media. It may be noted that this case has already been handed over to the CBI as per the wishes of the people of the state," it read.

"In response to this distressing situation, the government assures the public that swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi. The government is committed to ensuring justice prevails and will impose severe punishment on any perpetrators found responsible for this heinous crime," the statement added.

Investigators are looking into allegations that the minor girl was raped before she was killed.

Violence has been rampant in the state of Manipur since ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki tribe and the Meiteis community in May.

A high court order directing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community on the list of Scheduled Tribes triggered protests by the Kukis. This consequently led to violence between the two groups, resulting in the killing of more than 180 people and the displacement of thousands in the state.

The two students who were allegedly kidnapped and killed reportedly belonged to the Meitei community.

According to the male student's father, his son wore the same clothes he's seen wearing in the viral pictures on the same day he went missing.

"Today [September 25], around 3:30 p.m., a few people and local media came to us with a few photographs. Our entire family broke down upon seeing those pictures. I still can't believe that his life ended like this," the father, Ibungobi Singh, said, as per The Wire.