A modified Popemobile carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza was blocked from entering the war-torn enclave, even as the United Nations warns the entire population faces the threat of famine.

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, international aid groups and religious leaders have ramped up efforts to deliver food and medical supplies. Before his death, Pope Francis, who repeatedly called for peace and aid access in Gaza, authorized the donation of a Popemobile-turned-ambulance to transport relief through the border.

The Popemobile ambulance, bearing Vatican insignia and loaded with essential supplies, was recently denied entry at the Rafah border crossing, the Catholic News Agency reported.

Israeli authorities reportedly blocked the vehicle despite widespread reports of starvation and critical shortages in Gaza. The aid group traveling with the Popemobile emphasized the mission was intended purely for humanitarian purposes and expressed frustration over the roadblock.

The denial comes amid mounting international criticism over restricted aid flows into Gaza. UN officials have warned that every one of Gaza's 2.2 million residents is now facing acute food insecurity, with children particularly at risk of dying from malnutrition.

The initiative aimed to offer symbolic and material support to Palestinians trapped in a region increasingly described as the "hungriest place on Earth," according to The Guardian.

Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said the area was "a country or defined territory within a country – where you have the entire population at risk of famine. One hundred percent of the population at risk of famine."

Harout Bedrossian, press officer for Caritas Jerusalem, told CNA that they remain "working in coordination with government agencies to ensure the popemobile enters Gaza." However, Bedrossin believes that "it will not be possible in the near future" due to intense permit requirements implemented by the Israeli government.

Getting sufficient aid distribution in Gaza has been an issue the area has faced since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Over the past week, more than 600 people have been injured or killed while trying to receive aid at U.S.-backed distribution sites.

Originally published on Latin Times