President Donald Trump doubled down Thursday on his bombshell announcement to take over Gaza, proclaiming that the war-torn strip of land on the Mediterranean coast could be one of the "greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth."

The president, writing on his Truth Social platform with more details of his plan that has been roundly panned by Middle Eastern and European countries, said Gaza would be "turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting."

He added that Palestinians would by then be "resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities" and they would "have a chance to be happy, safe, and free."

"The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth," Trump said, adding: "No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"

Trump unveiled the stunning plan Tuesday during a meeting at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the U.S. could transform the Gaza Strip into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to clarify the president's remarks with reporters at the daily briefing, calling his proposal "outside the box" thinking and pointing out that no U.S. troops could be involved.

She said the president has been clear that Palestinians would be "temporarily relocated out of Gaza."

Leavitt also emphasized that the U.S. would not be footing the bill for transforming Gaza.

"It does not mean American taxpayers will be funding this effort. It means Donald Trump, who is the best dealmaker on the planet, is going to strike a deal with our partners in the region," she said.