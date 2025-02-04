President Donald Trump's suggestion that the U.S. should "take over the Gaza Strip" and develop the disputed territory into "the Riviera of the Middle East" drew sharp actions across the globe and political spectrum on Tuesday.

In a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump made a bold assertion that the estimated 1.6 million refugees should "clear out" of Gaza while the U.S. takes on the roll of developing the disputed territory.

"I don't think people should be going back," said Trump, saying Egypt, Jordan and other Arab nations should take in the displaced Palestinians. "You can't live in Gaza right now. I think we need another location. I think it should be a location that's going to make people happy."

Hamas issued a scolding statement of Trump's plan: "We consider it a recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region. Our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass," the statement said, per Aljazeerah.

"What is required is an end to the occupation and aggression against our people, not their expulsion from their land," Hamas said. "Our people in Gaza have thwarted displacement and deportation plans under bombardment for more than 15 months. They are rooted in their land and will not accept any schemes aimed at uprooting them from their homeland."

Domestically, Trump drew criticism from both sides of the aisle. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) took to social media to highlight the contradiction between Trump's promise to end foreign wars and a blatant violation of international law.

"Wait what? The U.S. is going to occupy Gaza?" Swalwell asked. "We were promised no more endless wars. By my count we are occupying Greenland, Canada, Panama Canal, and now..Gaza?" he posted to X.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) took Trump to task over the comments that appeared to catch even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu off guard.

"He's totally lost it," Murphy posted on X. "A U.S. invasion of Gaza would lead to the slaughter of thousands of U.S. troops and decades of war in the Middle East. It's like a bad, sick joke."