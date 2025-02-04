President Donald Trump sent shockwaves around the world Tuesday night by announcing the U.S. could "take over the Gaza Strip" and "develop" the disputed territory.

Hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the first White House visit from a foreign leader of Trump's second term, the two held a meeting and a joint press conference to discuss the next phase of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Trump dropped a bombshell about a plan for the U.S. to not only "take over" the Gaza Strip, but also "own it." In words that seemed to surprise even Netanyahu, Trump called for Palestinians to evacuate Gaza while the U.S. transforms it into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

"As far as Gaza is concerned, we'll do what is necessary. If it's necessary, we'll do that. We're going to take over that piece that we're going to develop it," he said. "I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East, and maybe the entire Middle East."

When pressed on the plan by reporters, Trump tried to assure the stunned media that the idea had broad support: "This was not a decision made lightly. Everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent."

Netanyahu and Trump stressed their solidarity and commitment to resolving the Palestinian crisis, including clearing the Gaza Strip. Trump said the key is to find an "alternative" for refugees, which he called a "demolition zone" that "has been unlucky" for its citizens.

"They've lived like hell," Trump said of the estimated 1.6 million refugees. "Gaza's not the place to be living. The only reason they want to go back, and I believe this strongly, is they have no alternative. What's the alternative? Go where? If they had an alternative, they would rather not go back to Gaza."

When pushed on a specific "alternative" for displaced Palestinians, Trump mentioned building "nice, fresh, beautiful place with sunshine ... where they won't get killed" but gave few details. He said neighboring countries would be willing to take in refugees, despite previous denials.

"I think Jordan and Egypt, they say they won't accept (refugees) but I say they will," Trump said. "I think other countries would be willing too."

Netanyahu remained diplomatic when pressed for specifics, including dodging a question about whether Trump or former President Joe Biden deserved the credit for the ceasefire deal. When asked about Trump's role in the ongoing agreement, Netanyahu said "He brings fresh thinking."

The two discussed a range of issues, including the return of the remaining hostages in Gaza; countering the growing threat from Iran; and improving diplomatic relationships with Arab nations. Hamas says it won't return more hostages without a full withdrawal of Israeli forces.