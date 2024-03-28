Humans are the backbone of every business. As technology advances and business processes become increasingly automated, it remains crucial to keep people, and the human touch, at the heart of every business interaction.

RE Partners Consulting, an innovative business technology consulting firm, commemorates its 5th year in business. Since its inception, the company has consistently provided high-touch white-glove services that equip business trailblazers and tech leaders to become champions. By leveraging technology, embracing and aligning with client productivity goals, RE Partners delivers creative solutions to the most complex problems.

Founded in 2019, the firm has doubled revenue and talent each year and plans to continue growing without compromising its unique 'made for the people by the people' ethos. RE Partners believes these values empower the organization to continuously offer services with the utmost value regardless of a client's industry.

The firm's culture distinctly influences the services it provides. Co-founders Valerie Kogan and Alex Gikher were passionate about serving clients and empowering change through strategic partnerships. With this idea in mind, the pair developed RE Partners to be a firm that designs its offerings around client strategy, organizational culture, and engineering. According to Gikher and Kogan, this framework fuels the best solutions–whether they are traditional or unconventional.

Over the years, RE Partners has evolved its perspective to business technology consulting. Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder Alex Gikher says that personalization of each client's journey has become even more important to the firm. "Valerie and I have been in the service industry for a combined 50-plus years," Alex shares. "When we founded the company, we began to realize that people are our biggest asset and our biggest risk. If the approach RE Partners takes to clients, stakeholders, and any point of contact doesn't have a personal touch, we have severely diminished the value we can provide them."

Valerie adds to this point, referencing the firm's Forte to Forte aspiration which represents the company's mission statement. "The Forte acronym emerged because of my background in music and it represents the pillars that RE Partners stands upon," she notes. "Fortitude, opportunity, revenue, technology, and excellence highlight the firm's optimistic outlook on challenges and its commitment to providing stand-out solutions. We partner with clients, embrace their measurements of success, and we deliver productive outcomes."

These strategies have enabled RE Partners to complete over 150 projects to date, achieve 95% growth from referrals, and have grown a diverse and highly skilled team. The firm has collaborated with leading brands in several industries, providing application development and business process redesign services, and protecting enterprise technology investments.

As RE Partners prepares for the new wave in digital transformation consulting, the firm is mindful of future challenges. "Business is changing, the workforce is changing, and the way we work is also shifting. We are transitioning away from traditional business models into an era of partnership, agility, and technology. In this environment, RE Partners' understanding that nothing is one-dimensional will be pivotal for giving every client an experience that never becomes standardized."

RE Partners plans to continue to grow in the next five years. However, this will only be possible if the new market is catered to. "Today's workforce is transforming business by the way they consume products and services, and how they view working," Alex says. "Their mindset is challenging norms and should remind us that traditions in business create culture, but traditional business creates stagnation. By innovating with these trends, we can achieve a greater level of productivity that is only possible through a positive, purposeful culture."

If you're looking to enhance your brand's technological capabilities and unlock heightened performance, consider collaborating with RE Partners to discover human-centered innovation.