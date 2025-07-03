At 65, most financial veterans are eyeing retirement. Not Steven. He's just getting started, reigniting a new phase of growth with the mantra: "Today I'm hitting hard." This isn't just bravado. It's a philosophy forged through decades of volatility, boardroom strategy, and high-stakes deals. Steven thrives in the messy middle, where the stakes are high and trust is the most fragile currency of all.

Steven's story isn't a polished corporate ladder climb. It's a bruised-knuckle street fight, marked by inflection points and hard-earned scars. A seasoned boxer who trains five times a week, he knows how to hit and counter. Add in a disarming sense of humor, and negotiations become an entertaining bout.

"I separate my career into two parts," he says. "The first 16 years I worked in public accounting, a Wall Street trading firm, and then as CFO of an insurance company. Then came the jump to investment banking. For the last 27 years, I've focused on mergers and acquisitions and capital raising for the insurance industry."

Ground Zero Leadership

The move to insurance began with a bang. In 1993, just six weeks into a role at Cantor Fitzgerald, Steven's office shook. The World Trade Center bombing didn't just shake buildings; it shook his career trajectory.

"I became chief administrative officer, and I panicked," he recalls. "I thought nobody wants an admin guy, they only value technical skills." From that crucible came an unlikely pivot: insurance. "I didn't want to go into insurance, but at the time my former brother-in-law had founded a carrier and needed a CFO. An executive recruiter warned me that if I walked one block from Wall Street to John Street, the gate would close and I'd be stuck in insurance forever!".

But stuck turned into serendipity. What seemed stodgy revealed surprising layers of complexity and long-term opportunity, far richer than fast-twitch trading desks. By the late '90s, Steven had transitioned to investment banking, focusing on M&A and capital raising.

From the Brink to the Boardroom

In 2006, Steven began what he calls the jewel of his career. Fresh off a deal with AmTrust Financial, he was offered a board seat at the newly formed reinsurer Maiden Holdings, Ltd., backed by AmTrust's founders. He rose to Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

"I'm forever grateful for this opportunity and I became a student of public company corporate governance."

The Unyielding Compass

The path forward wasn't smooth. The investment banking world is tough, and partnerships are even tougher. Finding the right partner to build an investment bank is a difficult challenge.

After growing a firm with partners who didn't carry their weight, Steven found the right formula with Kieran Pinney. In 2012, they founded TAG Financial Group, a specialized investment bank serving middle-market financial services companies.

"I founded TAG Financial Group with Kieran. Being 20 years my junior wasn't our only difference, but it's those differences that help us find the right approach more often than not. More importantly, we share values that matter: work ethic, integrity, trust, and friendship."

Thirteen years later, TAG's 23 professionals operate out of New York, Miami, and Dallas. They've closed over 350 mergers, acquisitions, and capital raises. "That's a lot," Steven says with a proud grin.

No Exit Strategy

Now, with a fresh chapter unfolding at TAG Financial, Steven shows no signs of slowing down. "The exact opposite is happening. I'm invigorated and now it's time to take even longer strides. Oh, and none of this would be possible without my beautiful wife and soulmate, Jin, who always has my back. Her support, insight, and unwavering belief in me have fueled this entire journey".

"My role is evolving. I'm leading growth strategies and mentoring others. This is my swan song, after all."

Steven embodies relentless hustle, a financial maverick whose journey through crisis and capital markets shaped a philosophy grounded in hard truths and earned trust. His legacy won't be measured by headlines but by the boardrooms that call him first, and by the reputations that endure long after the ink dries.

And if you've got the grit to graft alongside him through the day? Stick around. You just might get invited out for cocktails!