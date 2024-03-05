There is an ongoing discourse surrounding financial struggles in America. The prevailing narrative often revolves around the high cost of living and burdensome taxes. Some argue that these issues may not be the root cause of economic hardship for many Americans, and it is time to recognize that a significant portion of the population is facing an income-related problem.

While it is undeniable that the cost of living in America has been steadily increasing across various sectors (i.e., housing, healthcare, and education), focusing on only reducing expenses overlooks the issue of stagnant wages and income inequality. The average worker in the country has seen little to no increase in their wages over the years. With this, many are left struggling to make ends meet despite their best efforts to manage expenses and navigate tax obligations.

Stephen J. Davis, the CEO and lead consultant at Total Wealth Academy, LLC, aims to reframe the conversation around financial challenges by focusing on income rather than expenses or taxes. Davis established the educational platform and consultant group to provide individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to build a second stream of income with real estate.

This venture was the result of the CEO's experiences. Davis took a detour from college to run a hamburger delivery business after receiving a Navy ROTC scholarship to Texas A&M and serving in the Marines. He shifted to corporate America due to financial struggles, working 70 hours a week for five years. "Everything changed when I won a trip to Hawaii in a sales contest, only to return and find my pay slashed by $20,000 a year. That wake-up call made me realize the risks of depending on a single source of income. So, I dove into real estate investment starting with one little single-family home and grew to 4,000 apartment units thanks to late-night infomercials and a thirst for financial freedom."

Davis emphasizes that the biggest mistake people make in real estate investing is jumping in without proper education. Therefore, he dedicated himself to teaching and coaching tens of thousands of people on leveraging real estate for wealth and passive income over the last 34 years through Total Wealth Academy. The company promotes financial freedom by educating, motivating, and encouraging others with the knowledge the rich share with their children.

Total Wealth Academy provides one-on-one coaching and consulting, guiding individuals through every step in the real estate investing process. The program starts with attending a free sample class where participants learn about real estate investing, the eight reasons for choosing real estate, and the 15 pillars of success.

After this, members are invited for a Saturday Life/Wealth Mastery Workshop in Houston to learn about various aspects of real estate investment. They benefit from unlimited coaching and question-and-answer sessions after this workshop. This shows Total Wealth Academy's dedication to providing ongoing support in individuals' wealth-building journey.

The appeal of investing in real estate lies in its numerous benefits. Firstly, real estate is a stable alternative compared to the stock market. This means the former offers a second income stream resilient to market fluctuations. This resilience was already proven during the Great Recession in 2007 when real estate rental income remained unaffected despite significant declines in property values. In addition, real estate promises accelerated returns, with an average rate of return reaching 20%. It also generates steady, monthly cash flow while it appreciates over time.

Total Wealth Academy's success in advocating real estate investing to live a more balanced life is evident, with students purchasing hundreds of single-family homes and over 20,000 apartment units in 2021. The academy showed even greater achievements in 2022. These numbers reflect the effectiveness of the platform's approach to building a second revenue stream through real estate.

Luis, a student in Total Wealth Academy's program, reveals that it took him 25 years to save $100,000, but after using what the academy teaches, he turned that into $1.7 million in only ten years. Another participant shared, "Steve Davis is a champion mentor and forever changed my life. Through his wisdom, I was able to learn a highly effective path to building a cash-flowing real estate portfolio."

The CEO shared another instance illustrating how individuals achieved financial success through Total Wealth Academy's teachings: "An older couple sought our training after the husband decided to invest in a 40-unit apartment complex and leave his job. His wife came to my office in tears, explaining that her husband was in a very dark place emotionally. She shared that he had even thought of taking extreme measures to escape his pain. After enrolling in our training, the wife shared that her husband's demeanor had completely changed. He now sang in the shower, and they're enjoying a more fulfilling life together."

As proven by these testimonials, Total Wealth Academy, under Stephen Davis' leadership, initiates a paradigm shift in addressing financial challenges by emphasizing the impact of real estate investing. The company aims to continue guiding others on a path to wealth, passive income, and a balanced life.