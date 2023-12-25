Robert Van Beek, a seasoned financial planning navigator, shares his journey from a broken pencil to becoming a leading financial consultant. As the Founder and Director of About Life & Finance, a certified financial planner™ and a professional investment consulting boutique, he reveals his dedication to financial literacy, innovative investing and his pursuit of a more inclusive financial planning profession.

Beek's profound impact is rooted in a unique journey that began with unexpected turns. Originally aspiring to be a military police officer, his plans were thwarted by a wooden splinter in his eye. His internship at a renowned bank led him to explore a career path in private banking and financial planning. At a young age while working for a bank, Beek was already involved in lending, credit and, a few years later, managing portfolios, including stock picking.

Reflecting on the evolution of the financial industry, Beek acknowledges both opportunities and challenges. With the rapidly changing financial industry, individuals need to take time and effort to understand each aspect. From the emergence of mutual funds to the introduction of EFTs, he has consistently sought new methods to improve clients' lives. Despite the industry's complexities, he believes in dispelling the illusion built toward clients with no experience in investing.

Beek has been a vocal advocate for enhancing the profession of financial planning. The discussion on whether financial planning is a profession has been ongoing for over 65 years. In addressing this ongoing debate, Beek suggests, "Financial planners should be more proactive in advocating for their rights. It is the the best interest of everyone to learn the role and the benefits of working with a financial planner."

The latest OECD research from 2022 shows again that people lack basic knowledge about making informed money decisions. Beek explains that many people resist change in the financial industry, even when young people initially want to work there. This is due to past experiences and goals. Despite some positive changes, everyone must be aware and take action to make the right money decisions, as the industry continues to evolve and improve. His involvement and roles in various (certification) organizations emphasize his commitment to shaping the future of financial planning.

Beek's expertise lies in his insights into the differences between financial planning and investments across continents. He underscores the disparities in the US, Europe and South Africa, shedding light on the legal restrictions in Belgium preventing independent financial planners from incorporating investment advice into their practice.

Beek's career, spanning banking, consulting and investment management roles, has been marked by a commitment to innovation. His introduction of goal-based investing and planning during his consulting tenure reflects a forward-thinking approach to wealth management.

Beyond his professional achievements, Beek is actively involved in educational initiatives. He envisions setting up a post-graduate program in financial planning at a university and collaborating with institutions in the U.S. for guest lectures. His ambitions don't stop just here; he wants to explore a Ph.D. in financial planning to commit to academic collaborations and furthering the profession.

An author, educator and innovator, Beek's contribution extends even beyond boardrooms and classrooms. He is the author of numerous books, ''Goal-Based Investing,'' and a translator of US best sellers such as, ''Sustainable Investing,'' and ''The Behavioral Investor,'' to name a few. He was also involved in creating CE and E-Learning programs with a focus on ''The Psychology of Money,'' spreading financial knowledge and skills to empower professionals.

As Beek turns 50, his experiences have deepened his understanding of the financial world and the impact of good money decisions on the younger generation. His future goals include expanding his professional career, especially with the ever-evolving financial investment world, incorporating this type of investment advice into his practice and championing a more responsible approach to financial planning. His dedication to financial literacy and behavioral economics extends to guest lectures at universities.

Beek was recently amazed by the concept of Lego Masters and the use of building blocks in human resources and team building. He plans to develop a project integrating creative brick building into his 7+P model for investment advice. He will also launch a research project for this in 2024, aiming to contribute to financial literacy through creative thinking and more effective communication.