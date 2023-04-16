KEY POINTS The video showing the burning of the Quran was published over the weekend

Russian law enforcement is now investigating a video previously posted online that showed the desecration of the Quran, according to a report.

Russian police are now working to identify the man who burned the Quran in the White Lake area in eastern Moscow, the Moscow Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia said Saturday.

"Currently, a criminal case has been initiated on the fact of the incident. Police officers are carrying out a complex of operational-search measures aimed at clarifying all the circumstances, identifying and detaining the suspect," Russian state media TASS reported, citing the ministry's press service, as translated via Google Translate.

The investigation stems from a video that appeared online where a person was shown burning the Quran. In response, Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic and a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, blamed the incident on Ukraine.

"It immediately seemed suspicious to me that this video appeared after the issue with the construction of a mosque in Moscow was resolved. After all, the conflict has been settled, all parties have remained their own - there is no longer a controversial situation. And then suddenly a provocation, which neither Muslims nor Orthodox need. Looking ahead, I will note that desecration of the Koran, caricatures, etc. - this is a visiting card and tool of Western liberal provocateurs," he wrote on Telegram.

"Techies have already established that the video was sent to Ukraine before it even made the rounds on messaging apps. It's not the first time Ukrainian provocateurs have burned the Holy Scriptures, just like all the West's liberal human rights defenders love to do," Kadyrov continued.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Kadyrov's accusations.

The video comes more than a month after a video showed Ukrainian soldiers cutting pork on a copy of the Quran and later tearing and burning its pages. Kyiv responded to the video and said Russia staged the "fake" footage in an attempt to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Mufti of the Spiritual Administration of Ukraine's Muslims (UMMA) also responded to the video and said the country's military respects the "spiritual choice of each soldier."