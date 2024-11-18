A famous Russian ballet dancer and vocal critic of Vladimir Putin has died after an alleged fall from a building.

Vladimir Shklyarov, 39, died on Saturday after reportedly falling from the fifth floor of a building. Anna Kasatkina, head of the Mariinsky Theatre press service, told Russian news outlet Fontanka that Shklyarov had been taking "serious painkillers" at the time as he awaited a "complex spinal surgery" scheduled for Monday.

The dancer's "preliminary cause of death" was ruled to be "an accident," as reported by Russian news agency RIA Novosti. A federal investigation into the death has reportedly been launched as well.

"This is a huge loss not only for the theater's staff, but for all of today's ballet art," the Mariinsky Theatre company said in a statement. "Our condolences to the artist's family, loved ones, friends and all the numerous admirers of his work and talent. His boundless creative abilities were recognized with numerous awards... He forever inscribed his name in the history of world ballet art."

Shklyarov's career with the theater company began in 2003, and he became the principal dancer in 2011. He performed in shows around the world, including in New York City and London, and has performed famous shows such as "Swan Lake" and "The Sleeping Beauty," as reported by The Guardian.

Shklyarov previously spoke out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as reported by LBC. In 2022, he wrote, "Friends! I am against the war in Ukraine! I am for the people, for a peaceful sky above our heads. Politicians should be able to negotiate without shooting and killing civilians, for this they were given a tongue and a head."

Last week, Alexei Zimin, a Russian celebrity chef and outspoken critic of Putin, was found dead in his hotel room in Serbia. He joined a long list of Russian politicians and prominent figures who have died under mysterious circumstances.

Originally published by Latin Times.