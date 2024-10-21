The growing list of Russian business executives and government officials who have died under mysterious circumstances has gained another name.

The vice-president of Russian oil giant Yukos, Mikhail Rogachev, was found dead under after apparently falling from the window of his 10th story apartment in Moscow, according to the Telegraph.

Rogachev's injuries were consistent with him having fallen out of his window. The oligarch reportedly left behind a suicide note stating that he had cancer, which is being investigated by authorities, the Telegraph reported. However, his loved ones have insisted that his death was not a suicide, and that he had been happy and in a 'good mood' shortly before his body was found.

Rogachev, who worked at an oil and gas company forced out of business for turning against Russian President Vladimir Putin, is the latest in a string of suspicious deaths of Russian officials that have occurred in the last couple of years in similar fashions.

Rogachev joins a growing list, shown below, of Russian officials and executives who have mysteriously killed themselves while President Vladimir Putin was in office.

Mikhail Rogachev (died 20 October 2024): Vice-president of Russian oil giant Yukos, forced out of business for turning against President Putin. Rogachev was found dead outside of his 10th story apartment in Moscow, displaying injuries consistent with a fall.

Valentina Bondarenko (died 23 July 2024): Bondarenko, a renowned economist, was found dead in a tree after falling out of her apartment building near Moscow.

Dzianis Sidarenka (died 24 June 2024): The former Belarusian ambassador to Germany was found dead following an interrogation, having allegedly killed himself by throwing himself out of a window.

Natalia Larina (died 5 June 2024): The Russian judge was found dead after falling out of a window of her high rise apartment building in Moscow.

Vitaly Robertus (died 13 March 2024): The vice president of Lukoil was found hanging in his Moscow office.

Andrey Morozov (died 21 February 2024): The military correspondent allegedly killed himself by firearm after being ordered by Russian military to remove a post about Russian casualties in the Battle of Avdiivka.

Vladimir Egorov (died 27 December 2023): The Russian politician and businessman was found dead in his yard after allegedly having fallen three stories.

Kristina Baikova (died 24 June 2023): The vice president of Russian bank Loko-Bank was found dead after falling from her 11th floor apartment.

Grigory Klinishov (died 17 June 2023): The creator of the Soviet hydrogen bomb RDS-37 was found dead in his apartment with a suicide note.

Artyom Bartenev (died 8 June 2023): Having served as Federal Judge of the Kirovsky District Court, he was found dead after allegedly falling 12 stories from his apartment.

Yuri Demin (died 4 June 2023): He served as the head of the State Inspectorate for Road Safety for the Sverdlovsk Oblast. He allegedly died while doing construction work after falling from the second floor of his dacha.

Marina Yankina (died 16 February 2023): Headed the financial support department of the Ministry of Defence for the Western Military District. She was found dead after falling 16 stories out of a high rise building.

Vladimir Makarov (died 13 February 2023): The former Russian police general died by an apparent suicide after being dismissed by President Putin.

Pavel Antov (died 24 December 2022): Founder of meat processing company Vladmirsky Standart, Antov died after falling out of a window from Hotel Sai International.

Grigory Kochenov (died 7 December 2022): The creative director for IT company Agima died after falling to his death from his balcony.

Colonel Vadim Boyko (died 16 November 2022): the deputy head of the Makarov Pacific Higher Naval School allegedly committed suicide, shooting himself in the chest 5 times.

Pavel Pchelnikov (died 28 September 2022): The director of a Russian Railways subsidiary allegedly shot himself on the balcony of his apartment.

Ravil Maganov (died 1 September 2022): The chair of Lukoil reportedly fell out of a window of the Kremlin Hospital in Moscow after being hospitalized for heart issues.

Dan Rapoport (died 14 August 2022): The businessman was found dead following an apparent fall from his high rise apartment building.

Alexander Tyulakov (died 25 February 2022): A suicide note was found next to the body of the Deputy General Director of the Unified Settlement Center of Gazprom.

Leonid Shulman (died 30 January 2022): The director of Transport of Gazprom was found dead with a suicide note beside his body.

