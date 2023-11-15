A Russian woman accused of killing military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, pleaded partially guilty during a court hearing on Wednesday.

Russian investigators say Darya Trepova, 26, assassinated Tatarsky under orders from Ukraine and working with the help of anti-Kremlin activists, while Kyiv has pointed to domestic Russian infighting.

Wearing a white shirt and black V-neck sweater, Trepova, who is charged with terrorism, stood in a glass cage during the hearing at the Saint Petersburg western district military court.

Prosecutors say Trepova knowingly gave Tatarsky a statuette rigged with explosives during an event at a cafe in Saint Peterburg in April.

The statuette exploded minutes later, killing the blogger and fervent supporter of Moscow's assault on Ukraine, and wounding more than 30 people.

"I insist I didn't know I was carrying an explosive device," Trepova said at the hearing.

She admitted partial guilt, according to state-run agency TASS. So did Dmitry Kazintsev, an acquaintance on trial alongside her.

"Whether or not she knew she was carrying a bomb, it didn't matter, since it killed someone and wounded others," said Maria Korolyova, a relative of one of the victims, told AFP.

Around 25 casualties of the attack were present in the room, an AFP journalist witnessed.

"She must be severely punished," said Korolyova.

Tatarsky -- real name Maxim Fomin -- was one of the most prominent Russian military bloggers, a group that has gained significant influence during the offensive in Ukraine.

Fervent supporters of the conflict with sources in the military, they often publish information before the Russian government and have criticised some military decisions -- an approach that has earned them huge followings.

Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously bestowed a top award, the Order of Courage, on Tatarsky citing his "courage and bravery shown during professional duty".

Moscow has accused Ukraine of staging multiple attacks and assassinations inside Russia, sometimes also blaming Kyiv's Western allies or the domestic opposition.

They included a car blast targeting pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin, that killed his assistant and left him wounded.

And last August Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent ultranationalist intellectual, was killed in a car bombing outside Moscow, which Russia blamed on Ukraine. Kyiv denied involvement.