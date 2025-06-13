In a major escalation in the Middle East, Israel launched a sweeping air offensive on June 13 targeting nearly 100 nuclear and military sites across Iran. Among those killed in the strikes was General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), marking one of the most significant blows to Iran's military leadership in years.

In an interview with ABC News earlier today, former U.S. President Donald Trump praised the Israeli assault, calling it "excellent." He added, "We gave them a chance, and they didn't take it," according to CNN.

The airstrikes, aimed at crippling Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, hit high-value sites including the Natanz nuclear facility. According to a Deutsche Welle report, the strikes killed multiple high-ranking officials, including six researchers and 25 scientists believed to be involved in Iran's nuclear weapons program.

Following the attack, Trump issued a stern warning: "Iran must make a deal before there is nothing left." In a statement on Truth Social, he wrote:

"I have given Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I have told them, in the strongest of terms: 'Just do it.' But no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they were, they just couldn't do it."

Reiterating his threat of further military action, Trump stated,

"I told them it would be much worse than anything they ever knew, expected, or heard. The U.S. makes the best and most deadly military equipment in the world, and Israel has a lot of it—and will have even more. They know how to use it," according to Deutsche Welle.

Later, referencing the expired ultimatum he gave Iran earlier this year, Trump added,

"They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what they had to do, but they didn't get it. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance," according to RBC.

Trump's statements come after months of diplomatic efforts. In March, he sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, offering to begin negotiations while warning of "serious consequences" if Tehran continued to enrich uranium beyond acceptable limits. The 60-day window he set for compliance has now passed without any agreement.

Despite stalled talks, both nations had engaged in at least five rounds of discussions aimed at persuading Iran to halt its uranium enrichment, according to El Tiempo. Iran, however, has held firm that its enrichment—currently at 60% purity—is non-negotiable. This level far exceeds the 3.67% limit imposed by the 2015 nuclear deal but is still below the 90% threshold needed for weapons-grade material.

Another meeting between the U.S. and Iran is expected this coming Sunday in Muscat, Oman, where Iran plans to submit a new proposal after rejecting the latest U.S. draft, citing a failure to address its core interests, El Tiempo reports.

Global concern over the deteriorating situation is growing. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, speaking in Stockholm, stressed,

"It is very important for Israel's allies to work together to reduce tensions," calling the situation the "number one priority of the day," according to Deutsche Welle.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed alarm, describing the situation as "deeply concerning" and calling on all parties to de-escalate and avoid further retaliation.

In a particularly pointed message, Trump condemned Iran's hardliners, stating,

"Some hardline Iranians spoke bravely about their intentions to continue with their nuclear program, but they didn't know what was about to happen. All of them are dead now," according to Deutsche Welle.

He went on to warn of more destruction if Iran fails to cooperate:

"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to end this massacre. The next attacks will be even more brutal. Iran must reach an agreement before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Persian Empire. No more death, no more destruction—JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE," he declared, according to El Tiempo.

The June 13 Israeli strike followed an earlier attack this month that targeted IRGC headquarters in Tehran and additional nuclear research facilities. El Tiempo reports that Israel views Iran as one of its most dangerous regional adversaries. Several previous attempts at dialogue have broken down, as Iran vowed to increase uranium enrichment in defiance of Western pressure—angering both Washington and Tel Aviv.

In its analysis, the Tribune de Genève warned of the wider implications of the escalating conflict.

"Trump skillfully positioned his pieces on this new explosive chessboard of the Middle East," the paper wrote, adding that the restrained official response from Washington was more symbolic than strategic. "Which of the two risks is worse?" it asked, cautioning of an increasingly volatile path ahead.