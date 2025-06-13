Iran has launched retaliatory missiles at Tel Aviv following Israel's unprovoked attack Friday morning.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei declared that the nation "will inflict heavy blows" following what he described as Israel having "launched war." On Friday night, Iran responded with multiple waves of missile attacks.

While Israel's Iron Dome defense system intercepted most of the missiles, some pierced the air defense system, setting fire to a downtown structure. Seven Israelis were injured by shrapnel, per The Times of Israel. No fatalities have been reported as sirens warned Israelis to take cover before Iran's launch began.

Early Friday morning, Israel launched its first attack against Iran, bombing key nuclear facilities and residential sites, killing at least 78 people, including children, the BBC reported. Israel launched a second wave of attacks Friday evening, targeting the "heart" of Iran's nuclear program.

Israel's attacks killed Hossein Salami, the chief of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards military branch, plus several senior military figures and nuclear scientists. Salami was spearheading U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, the next of which was scheduled for Sunday.

