KEY POINTS Ukrainian Forces eliminated 690 Russian fighters; the death toll is now at 196,310

Russia converted more educational institutions into medical facilities as casualties pile up

Kremlin admitted Russia's military operation in Ukraine has been "very difficult"

Russia is inching closer to the 200,000 death toll mark as it continues to suffer heavy losses against the Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

According to the casualty report of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Wednesday, Russia has lost 690 military personnel against Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of liquidated Russian fighters to 196,310.

Russian forces have also suffered other combat losses, including two tanks, 18 armored personnel vehicles (APVs), eight artillery systems, six operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 15 cruise missiles.

Since the war broke out more than a year ago, Russia has lost 3,736 tanks, 7,275 APVs, 3,039 artillery systems, 2,624 attack drones and 970 cruise missiles.

In the latest situation update by the Ukrainian military, Russia appears to be struggling to cope with the growing number of casualties on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russia is converting civilian educational institutions in their temporarily-occupied territories into medical hospitals to treat the wounded Russian fighters.

In the Luhansk region, three local hospitals treat Russian soldiers with mild and medium to severe injuries.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia continues to pummel Ukraine despite the heavy losses.

Russia has carried out a C-300 missile strike in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region and 35 air strikes and four bombardments in various troop positions and civilian settlements in the Kherson region.

The latest Russian attacks reportedly injured civilians and destroyed and damaged private homes and other infrastructure.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant stands, Russian forces have reportedly looted private properties and medical institutions after evacuating civilians.

Medical equipment looted by the Russian troops in the medical facilities of the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar was allegedly taken to Simferopol in the Russian-held region of Crimea.

Meanwhile, Kremlin has admitted that Russia is facing difficulties in its invasion of Ukraine.

In a TV interview with the Bosnian Serb channel ATV, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia's so-called "special military operation" against Ukraine has been "very difficult."

Peskov said the "large amount of [Armed Forces of Ukraine] troops" concentrated in the besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is a headache to the Russian forces, CNN reported.

Peskov's remarks regarding Bakhmut came after the Ukrainian Ground Forces announced they were conducting "effective counterattacks" in the heavily-contested city.

According to Ukrainian Ground Forces Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, Russian forces in Bakhmut "was unable to withstand" their attacks and were forced to retreat to a distance of up to two kilometers.