AT&T is requiring United States-based employees to return to the office, full-time, starting January 2025, abandoning its previous hybrid work model.

AT&T's offices in Dallas, Seattle and Los Angeles may become key hubs, reported Tech Co.

Many employees who enjoyed remote work are unhappy about the change, especially since AT&T closed over 300 offices and laid off 69,000 employees since 2020.

Some workers fear this move is a way for the company to reduce its workforce without offering severance, a theory that's circulating online.

Although AT&T claims it will update its offices to accommodate this full-time return, concerns about office space shortages continue.

Other tech companies that are reneging on remote work offers include Amazon, who reinstated the 5-day, in-office work week and Dell Technologies, who announced its return to office mandate with a two-day notice.

Salesforce attempted to lure employees back to the office with a $10 charity initiative.

In 2023, research published by Stanford revealed remote workers were about 10% less productive than in-office workers.

A 2024 survey revealed that 32% of U.S. employees who work remotely admitted to vacationing without management knowing.

Overseas, a report found that remote workers in the United Kingdom slept more and worked less.

The job platform, ZipRecruiter, released data that showed in-office U.S. workers get around $22,000 more than their remote counterparts.

Ladders research was more promising for the future of remote work, showing an 18% increase in remote jobs that pay $250,000 or more.

Earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk, a man who referred to work-from-home roles as "morally wrong," posted remote jobs from Tesla with lucrative salaries, reported Yahoo! Finance.