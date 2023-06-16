KEY POINTS About 85% of the 60,000 employees impacted by the mandate live near one of the offices

Employees who decide on relocating for work will be offered certain benefits

The company has reportedly laid off 69,000 employees since 2020

AT&T managers suggest that the U.S. tech giant's return-to-office mandate, issued last month, is essentially aimed at trimming the workforce.

In May, AT&T CEO John Stankey reportedly told thousands of its workers to return to nine designated offices starting July. Employees for the remaining locations were told to return to work from September.

The company asked employees to report to one of the nine designated offices in the locations at least three days per week, depending on their specific duties. AT&T, the world's largest telecommunication company, has around 350 offices, with two central locations in Dallas, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia. Other offices eligible for return-to-office mandate include hubs in Los Angeles, California, Washington and New Jersey.

According to Stankey, 85% of the 60,000 employees impacted by the mandate live near at least one of the offices. This left the remaining 15% (9,000), who will have to "make decisions that are appropriate to their lives," the New York Post reported, citing Bloomberg.

"If they want to be a part of building a great culture and environment they'll come along on these adjustments and changes. Others may decide, given the station of life they are in, that they want to move in a different direction," Stankey had said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Now, several workers believe AT&T's return-to-office mandate would result in many of them leaving the company, sparing the U.S. telecom giant from layoff criticism.

"It's a layoff wolf in return-to-office sheep's clothing," an AT&T manager anonymously told Bloomberg.

Employees who decide on relocating for work will be offered certain benefits on a case-by-case basis, an AT&T spokesperson told the outlet.

"If they want to be a part of building a great culture and environment, they'll come along on these adjustments and changes. Others may decide, given the station of life they are in, that they want to move in a different direction," another employee said on anonymity.

The return-to-office mandate has triggered a sense of unease among many employees after they have been working from home since the pandemic restrictions hit the country. They are also unclear about new assignments they will be tasked with as they physically return to work next month.

"Your leadership team will determine your designation and work location based on the needs of the business, work groups, and collaboration partners," an internal document sent to workers read. "Depending on your role, it's possible your work location could change."

AT&T workers previously came across similar circumstances last August when the Dallas-based company was reportedly forcing many of them to the office. They also started a petition demanding the company to make work from home a permanent option for workers.

Meanwhile, since 2020, the company has laid off 69,000 employees as part of its $6 billion cost-cutting efforts.

This comes as many companies in Silicon Valley have been struggling to get their employees back to the office after months of work-from-home during the pandemic. Earlier in June, Meta told its workers to return to office at least three days a week, beginning Sept. 5. Amazon workers have also been critical of the return-to-office mandate, with many of them participating in a walkout to address their concerns with the tech giants.