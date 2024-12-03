KEY POINTS Upwork is a top choice for many freelancers due to the project-based opportunities offered by clients around the world

Fiverr comes in second, being a veteran in the job listing sector, but it is best for jobseekers who want smaller projects

Nextdoor completes the Top 3, with its platform that works best for people who may want to offer services within their local community

The pandemic was an eye-opener in many ways beyond health, as it cracked the code toward accepting hybrid and total work-from-home scenarios. It also paved the way for more people to make money simply by using their smartphones, coining what is dubbed the rise of the "gig economy."

If you're looking for a way to make extra money without the need to quit your existing job or get a promotion, or if you just want to exercise your skills, here are 10 apps that you can use to make money in 2025:

1. Upwork

Upwork has been in business for more than a decade, offering one of the largest freelance platforms where side hustlers and even full-time remote jobseekers can explore various opportunities. The goal is to build long-term relationships with clients in a remote setting to ensure a steady stream of projects.

Our 2024 Work Innovators Playbook from the Upwork Research Institute just launched! 🚀 Ready to embrace innovation and take your business to new heights? Learn how you can lead the future of work.



Learn more: https://t.co/tOmA8NVPwU#WorkInnovator #FutureOfWork pic.twitter.com/NFNBYm6rjg — Upwork (@Upwork) October 9, 2024

Benefits: The platform offers a wide range of remote jobs to choose from. Clients can send project invitation offers, and you can view, accept, or decline the offers. You also receive notifications for jobs that may be a good match for you based on your profile.

How it works: Set up a profile that highlights your top skills, choose your hourly rate, then submit proposals for jobs that match your skill set. The app is available on the Play and App Stores.

2. Fiverr

A few years older than Upwork, Fiverr was one of the first go-to platforms for freelancers who can't stick to a 9-5 job but can deliver what remote clients want. Now with an app to cater to on-the-go clients and freelancers, Fiverr is a great platform for people who offer specific expertise services such as writing, audio-related projects, video editing, graphic designing, and more.

International Freelancer Day is just a few days away… Can you spot your category in our illustration of “The World of Human Talent?” 👀📷



Join us on October 17 for the holiday that’s all about you! We’ll be spotlighting the talented humans at the heart of every breakthrough… pic.twitter.com/V0ObDNSzcQ — Fiverr (@fiverr) October 14, 2024

Benefits: Its marketplace structure makes it easier for clients to find the service they want faster. Gig seekers can increase visibility under the reputation system that helps build trust with clients. The platform also has a Freelancer of the Year campaign that picks 10 top freelancers to appear in Fiverr ads for global visibility.

How it works: List gigs based on your skills, then set the price for each service. You deliver the job when clients purchase the gig(s).

3. Nextdoor

Nextdoor is a hyperlocal social networking platform for neighborhoods. Neighbors can share various information about the locality, make recommendations, and sell items or offer services. It can be used as an advertisement channel for jobseekers.

Today Nextdoor expanded its GenAI Assistant to its For Sale & Free section, helping neighbors list their items and connect with buyers in their community. Thanks to @cnet for sharing the news! Read all about it here:https://t.co/r867q0DmZB — Nextdoor (@Nextdoor) August 12, 2024

Benefits: The app is largely focused on connecting people in local communities, so if you're a seller, you can list items at no cost. All "neighbors" are verified.

How it works: Create a profile, then join your local neighborhood group to be able to post products or services. Connect with people to get recommendations and information on various gigs.

4. Etsy

Etsy is one of the leading e-commerce platforms focused on handmade, unique, and even vintage goods and services. If you have a knack for customizing jewelry, clothing, bags, and just about any other craft, Etsy could be the perfect place to make your skills shine!

Benefits: Being a veteran in the industry, Etsy already has a huge and engaged community of buyers who seek unique products. You can explore your creative freedom, and startup costs are low, embracing entrants who are just starting in the customized sector.

How it works: Set up your online store and start listing your creative products!

5. Vinted

Vinted is similar to other e-commerce platforms, but it stands out among the rest as it is focused on pre-loved items. You can sell second-hand accessories, clothes, shoes, and more! It has taken Europe by storm, but is also available for American users.

Some pieces have lived beyond repair, and it’s time to recycle them. Vinted is proud to announce its participation in ReFashion’s RRR initiative. This partnership helps us to make fashion more circular everyday. #RRRrepairreuserecycle #circulareconomy #refashion pic.twitter.com/3ldgcWsC2d — Vinted (@vinted) October 9, 2020

Benefits: Unlike other e-commerce platforms that only allow brand-new items, Vinted welcomes the listing of products that have been carefully used.

How it works: Declutter your closet. Take photos of your gently used items. Sign up for an account Vinted, upload the photos, then add descriptions.

6. Shopify

Shopify is the perfect choice for people who want to run their own e-commerce shops. With a mobile app where sellers and Shopify store owners can manage their stores and track sales, it is the top pick for on-the-go entrepreneurs.

the main character of Black Friday weekend: entrepreneurs pic.twitter.com/PHFGfpLW1b — Shopify (@Shopify) November 28, 2024

Benefits: Shopify offers customizable store designs, so you can up the ante and get the attention of buyers. It also has built-in marketing tools to help you optimize your business and grow your e-commerce business. Shopify has integrated various payment systems, so buyers can settle their payments easier.

How it works: Set up your store on the app, customize your store design to be as attractive as possible, upload photos of your products, and start selling!

7. Twitch

If you were born for the spotlight, then Twitch might be what you've been looking for. The livestreaming platform allows streamers of games, music, art, and other creative content to make money through subscriptions, ads, or donations from viewers. It is a great stepping stone for livestreamers who may also want to become online influencers.

Can you believe it's almost December? Head out to one of these MeetUps before the end of the year, powered by Twitch.



Hop into Q&As, make new friends, chat with Ambassadors, Unity Guild members, and more. 💜



Always by the community, for the community.



RSVP now. pic.twitter.com/XcSPVtX2Dy — Twitch (@Twitch) November 30, 2024

Benefits: You can use Twitch to build a strong fanbase as it has a strongly-engaged community of creators and viewers that you can later invite to your other channels such as YouTube or X (formerly Twitter).

How it works: Set up an account, stream content regularly, engage with viewers and the community, then monetize your channel through the different monetization options as your channel grows.

8. YouTube Studio

You must've heard of MrBeast, PewDiePie, Mark Rober, and more. Aside from being among the topmost-subscribed YouTubers, they have this in common: they had something to share. If you have something worthwhile to share with the world, such as a talent in music, gaming, art, science, math, cooking, and other relevant topics, YouTube Studio is waving.

Benefits: If you meet YouTube's Partner Program requirements, you can monetize your videos through ads or affiliate links. You can also get sponsored content on the video as another monetization option. The biggest benefit is the chance to be seen by a huge global audience.

How it works: Create videos, upload them, and engage with viewers by responding to their comments. Engage with the YouTube community and activate monetization options once you've reached the watch hours and subscription threshold.

9. Shutterstock

Love snapping high-quality photos and videos? Shutterstock may be the best way to monetize your love for photography or videography. It allows you to earn a commission for each time your content is downloaded.

Tired of the same old marketing campaigns?



Learn how immersive storytelling and virtual production are unlocking new creative possibilities.



Join us to discover how #AI is reshaping brand-audience connections, creative processes, and more!https://t.co/zxhnovkLV3 @Adweek pic.twitter.com/BGLkhXhvgf — Shutterstock (@Shutterstock) September 5, 2024

Benefits: It provides a stream for passive income and also exposes you to global buyers and a marketplace in search of snaps from creatives who have an eye for quality.

How it works: Upload your photos, illustrations, or videos to the Shutterstock app and earn every time a buyer downloads your content.

10. TaskRabbit

Unlike Upwork and Fiverr, the TaskRabbit app is more focused on "handyman" skills such as repairs, cleaning, and other similar tasks. If you're an expert in tasks such as assembling stuff or repairing destroyed items, then TaskRabbit is the right app for you!

Benefits: TaskRabbit provides flexibility for skilled workers in terms of choosing projects. The best part is, "Taskers" do things they actually enjoy.

How it works: Register as a "Tasker" and include your hourly rates.