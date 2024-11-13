A new report on Hybrid work in the U.K. found that people who work from home sleep and exercise longer but work less than when they are in the office.

The Office for National Statistics analysis found that people who worked from home also saved nearly an hour a day in commuting times.

According to a time use survey by the department found that respondents who worked from home on a given day spent an average of 24 minutes more on "sleep and rest" and 15 more on "exercise, sports and well-being" compared to those who worked away from home.

The survey did find that the average amount of time people worked from home was 10 minutes shorter than people in the office.

The authors of the report cautioned that the discrepancy could simply come down to chance with the people surveyed and should not be considered a widespread discrepancy.

They also said they couldn't determine how time use affects work productivity.

The report found that managers, parents and people over the age of 30 were more likely to work on a hybrid schedule. An estimated 29% of workers at least 30 years old had hybrid work schedules.

Young people aged 16 to 24 years are more likely to have jobs in hospitality and retail, particularly in customer-facing roles that have to be in person, such as waiting or bar work.

Working parents were more likely to hybrid work (35%) compared with working non-parents (24%). This may be because parents find hybrid working helps to facilitate childcare or working around the school day.