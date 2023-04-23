KEY POINTS Authorities noticed that the products were being kept at non-refrigerated temperatures

A company is recalling more than 61,000 pounds of sausage products that may have been subjected to possible "temperature abuse."

The problem was uncovered by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, according to the announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). It reportedly noticed that meat salami products at a store in Brooklyn, New York were being kept at non-refrigerated temperatures even though they were not shelf stable. The products didn't have a label saying they should be refrigerated.

The New York agency informed the FSIS of the issue, and subsequent FSIS investigation found that several products under the brand name "Sheikh" were actually affected by the misbranding issue, also not having the important handling label.

The agency marked the recall under "processing defect."

"Defects in processed food can include wide-ranging safety hazards: chemical, microbiological or physical contamination; improperly sealed containers or defective packaging; partially cooked or poor temperature management," the FSIS explained. "Defects are part of the normal process of growing and processing food. When they rise to 'actionable levels' and/or pose a health hazard to the public, they can trigger a recall."

So far, there have been no reports of any adverse reactions related to the product.

The recall affects several ready-to-eat "Sheikh" branded halal meat and poultry products by Alef Sausage. These are "Sheikh Beef Salami Zabiha Halal," "Sheikh Tashentskaya Salami Zabiha Halal," "Sheikh Beef Cervelat Zabiha Halal," "Sheikh Musulmanskaya Lamb Premium Zabiha Halal," "Sheikh Musul'Manskaya Salami Zabiha Halal," "Sheikh Musul'Manskaya Premium Salami Zabiha Halal," "Sheikh Beef Bologna Zabiha Halal" and "Sheikh Musulmanskaya Chicken Premium Zabiha Halal."

They come in vacuum-packed packages that contain one piece of the product and have the establishment number "EST. 21174" or "EST. P-21174" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Photos of the products' packaging can be found here.

They were produced and distributed to commerce from 2018 to April 2023. They were shipped to retail locations in New York, as well as to distributors in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

A total of 61,576 pounds of product are affected.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be on retailers' shelves or in consumers' pantries," the agency noted.

Those who find that they are in possession of a recalled product are being advised not to consume it. Instead, they may dispose of it or take it back to where they bought it.

Customers with questions may contact the company at 847-968-2533, ext. 701.