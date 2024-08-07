'Silence Is Complicity': Crypto Reacts To Harris' Tim Walz Choice For Running Mate
KEY POINTS
- For Mythos' founder, time is running out so Harris and Walz should air their viewpoints soon
- Billionaire Erik Finman believes Walz is the "worst pick for Bitcoin"
- Some crypto users believe Walz's financial stances are more "aligned" with Sen. Warren
Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen her running mate in November: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and the cryptocurrency community has had mixed reactions to her decision, but many are urging the Democratic duo to reveal their viewpoints on digital assets.
Harris picks Walz
Walz took the stage with Harris Tuesday after he was announced as the Democratic presidential candidate's running mate, blasting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and introducing himself to thousands of Harris supporters in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania.
Harris said she believes Walz will "help unite our nation and move us forward," adding that the Army National Guard veteran is "a fighter for the middle class, a patriot who believes, as I do, in the extraordinary promise of America."
Polymarket favorite
Ahead of the announcement, crypto traders on Polymarket pushed Walz's chances of clinching the Democratic vice presidential ticket to 58%, compared to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's 41% Monday night.
Racing with time for 'reset'
The question regarding Harris being good for the crypto community remains hanging as the community watches how she will "reset" the Democratic Party's strained relationship with crypto voters.
With Walz's entry, the digital assets space appears to have become even more unsure. Ryan Sean Adams, the founder of crypto fund Mythos, noted how neither Harris nor Walz have taken a public position on digital assets. "Silence is complicity," he said, urging the two leaders to grab the "opportunity" while also warning that "the window is closing fast."
Adams isn't the first crypto figure to call on Harris to take action to flip the narrative regarding Democrats having a generally negative stance on the burgeoning industry. A blockchain group recently called on the Vice President to help push for pro-digital asset language in the Democratic Party's platform.
'Worst pick' for crypto?
Self-proclaimed youngest Bitcoin billionaire Erik Finman believes Walz is "the worst pick for Bitcoin," claiming that Walz doesn't support the notion that crypto should be classified as a legal form of payment.
Darren Parkin, editorial director of The Digital Commonwealth, noted that Walz is "a stickler for regulation." He then urged the crypto community to "make of that what you will."
One user said Walz's stance could be more "aligned" with the likes of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler as he is said to be an advocate for strict regulations to ensure stability in the financial system.
Several other users had the same thoughts about Walz supposedly being an "anti-crypto ticket" and possibly being supportive of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Like many Democrats, Walz has not yet expressed his thoughts on crypto in public. It remains to be seen whether Harris and Walz will have a say sometime soon, especially as there only a few months left before the elections.
