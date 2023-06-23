Singapore Tops List Of Most Powerful Passports - IBT Graphics
Singapore has topped the list of the world's most powerful passports in 2023, as per the latest International Air Transport Association (IATA) data analyzed by Henley & Partners.
The index is developed on the basis of the number of destinations passport holders can access without a prior visa. Countries with the highest rankings on the index have more open economies, encouraging foreign investment and international trade.
Singapore surpassed Japan, which had the most powerful passport till February 2023, with the most visa-free/visa-on-arrival score at 194 out of 227 global destinations.
Currently, Japan holds the second most powerful passport with 192 visa-free destinations, followed by Germany, Italy, South Korea and Spain at 191.
On the other hand, Afghanistan has the weakest passport in the world at 111th position in terms of travel freedom. Afghan passport holders are allowed to enter only 27 countries and territories without applying for a visa in advance.
- ✔️ Unlock the full content of International Business Times UK for free
offer available for a limited time only
- ✔️ Easily manage your Newsletters subscriptions and save your favourite articles
- ✔️ No payment method required
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Biden Calls Religious Pluralism 'Core Principle' For India, US
-
The Enduring Allure Of The Titanic
-
Rise Of The Cute Robots
-
Siblings Rescued In Colombian Amazon Gaining Health: Hospital
-
Dominance, Data, Disinformation: Europe's Fight With Big Tech
-
Satellite Imagery Shows Parts Of US Shrouded In Canadian Wildfire Smoke
-
Extreme Weather Expected As El Nino Climate Pattern Returns, US Forecaster Says