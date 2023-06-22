South Africa Leads BRICS Nations In Gender Parity - IBT Graphics
The global gender gap has reduced by a mere 0.3 percentage points in 2023 compared to last year, according to the World Economic Forum's annual Global Gender Gap Report.
The report stated it could take around 131 years for women to attain parity with men, as an "entire generation" of progress went off-track in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) nations saw significant progress in narrowing the gender gap. While South Africa maintained its top position at the 20th rank among BRICS nations between 2022-2023, Brazil moved up drastically from the 94th spot in 2022 to 57 position this year.
India remained far behind among all BRICS nations at 127 in the gender gap ranking, climbing up eight positions from 135 in the report's 2022 edition. The WEF report did not include Russia in its 2022-2023 assessment.
Meanwhile, Iceland continues to be the most gender-equal country in the world for the 14th consecutive year and the only nation to close over 90% of its gender gap.
