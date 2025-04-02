South Korean police will mobilise "all available resources" to prevent violence when a court rules Friday on the fate of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, with top tourist sites to close and embassies warning citizens to stay away.

The country's Constitutional Court will issue a ruling on whether to strip Yoon of office over his abortive declaration of martial law, which has already seen him suspended by lawmakers and arrested on insurrection charges.

The court in downtown Seoul has become a flashpoint, with near-constant protests in the area until the police moved Tuesday to seal the streets to head off possible clashes.

"The situation has become more grave than ever," Lee Ho-young, acting chief of the Korean National Police Agency, said Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people for and against Yoon have poured onto Seoul's streets every weekend, with die-hards on each side also setting up tent camps and staging all-night protests.

Police are concerned that whatever verdict is announced, some people "may become agitated and engage in extreme or violent protests", said Lee during a meeting with top police officials.

Yoon's supporters stormed a court building in January after a judge extended the suspended president's detention. He was later released from custody on procedural grounds.

"The police will mobilise all available resources to ensure the safety of the public and to prevent the situation from escalating into serious social conflict," said Lee.

In Seoul, more than 14,000 riot police will be deployed.

More than a dozen nearby schools and several shops in the neighbourhood will close on the day of the verdict due to safety issues.

Major tourist sites such as the Gyeongbok and Changdeok palaces -- walking distances from the court -- will also be shuttered, the Korean Heritage Service said.

The Chinese embassy in Seoul warned its nationals to keep away from local political protests.

"Do not participate, do not linger, do not watch," it posted on its social media channels.

"Do not publicly express or forward political comments, and try to avoid verbal or physical confrontations with local people."

The US embassy, meanwhile, warned its citizens to "avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place, and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large crowds, gatherings, protests, or rallies".

Acting President Han Duck-soo urged political leaders to refrain from making remarks that could incite or encourage illegal protests or violence.

"Regardless of the outcome, we must calmly and rationally accept the court's decision," he said during a meeting with ministry officials.

"Now is a time to prioritise the stability and survival of our community over political advantages or disadvantages," he said.

If Yoon is stripped of office by the court, it will trigger elections which must be held within 60 days.