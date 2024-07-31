Airfare bargain hunters now have the chance to grab business class seats as Spirit Airlines offers the "Go Big" class for those seeking a more comfortable and wider seat while flying.

According to CNN, customers can pay extra for one of the wider seats located at the front of the cabin. These seats are not a new plane feature but are now being offered at a better deal.

Previously, customers had to pay separately for the wider seat and additional extras. With the introduction of the "Go Big" class, these extras, such as snacks, drinks, and checked-in bags, are included in the price of the bigger seat.

Customers also have the option to pay more for seats in rows where the middle seat will not be sold, allowing the customer to retain control over that row of seats.

Ted Christie, Spirit's CEO, stated that they were unveiling a new era in the airline's history, "taking low-fare travel to new heights with enhanced options that are unlike anything we've offered before."

Spirit was among the pioneers in offering no-frill tickets to customers, but this proved less conducive to revenue generation. Reports revealed that since 2019, Spirit has not enjoyed a profitable year, with occasional profitable quarters outweighed by losses.

Spirit initially sought to merge with other low-cost carriers like Frontier Airlines and JetBlue Airways. However, a federal judge blocked the deal with JetBlue, viewing it as a reduction in competition that would increase fares for passengers.

According to 6abc.com, budget carriers have been trying to adapt to generate more revenue. Larger airlines have an edge by offering budget fares on domestic flights while relying on international flights for additional revenue. Smaller airlines like Spirit do not enjoy the same advantage.