For Memorial Day last year, over 37 million Americans went on a road trip, and about 4 million traveled by air. Memorial Day weekend has been the go-to time for short getaways, and 2024 will be no different. Whether you're traveling with friends or family or getting out into the sunny weather, outdoor furniture can help you have an unforgettable time. With the right pieces, your humble abode will become the perfect place for taking a break from the hustle and bustle. Spending time outdoors will also have a positive impact on your mental health in the long run.

Memorial Day, also known as the Day of Remembrance or Decoration Day will be on May 27 this year. The holiday originated shortly after the Civil War to honor fallen soldiers who served their country. As America encountered more conflicts like World War II and the Vietnam and Korean wars, Memorial Day has evolved into a holiday that pays respect to any Veteran who has passed.

In 1971, Memorial Day became a Federal holiday, enabling all Americans to take time to reflect on America's rich history. This celebration usually falls on a Friday or Monday, leading itself to be considered a 'weekend holiday' where individuals can take short trips or lay back for their time off. In addition to visiting public memorials, Americans often enjoy holding barbecues to celebrate the beginning of the summer season.

Besides being a patriotic holiday focused on nurturing relationships, Memorial Day also offers an opportunity for people to explore the great outdoors. The weather is slowly heating up at this time but the cool themes of spring still linger. As a result, many people flock to retailers advertising their Memorial Day sales. Outdoor furniture is one of the most popular items to purchase. Homeowners are looking to upgrade their previous sets or finally splurge on their first one.

Outdoor items, due to the elements that they are exposed to such as intensive storms, winds, and other weather conditions, usually live a short life. Walker Edison, a Utah-based leader in e-commerce furniture, works hard to minimize these issues when designing furniture. Since 2006, the company has partnered with some of the most successful retailers in the industry. These collaborations have resulted in innovative, trendy pieces that last. By prioritizing product quality and keeping prices approachable, Walker Edison is addressing an overlooked market. It's also ensuring people can spend time outdoors in a relaxing, fun manner.

The global outdoor furniture market is expanding steadily, with a value of $52 billion in 2024. The US market is the largest and most profitable. It's expected to reach $12.8 billion by 2028. The industry's growth is driven by sustainability with a push for durability and weather resistance in furniture designs. Consumers are becoming more conscious about their purchases, putting quality over quantity. Some are also seeking to create nature-inspired spaces that incorporate woods, shades of green, and rounded edges.

This Memorial Day, Walker Edison is offering a wide selection of outdoor collections perfect for ensuring cozy and fun gatherings. Plush fabrics and solid wood are just a few products consumers can browse through on the company website.

Walker Edison's unique pieces are spearheaded by a highly experienced team of designers who take inspiration from the global marketplace. Although the company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Walker Edison has operations in Brazil, Vietnam, China, and throughout the United States. The e-commerce brand is constantly looking to evolve its designs at the pace of consumer interest. Walker Edison is also passionate about encouraging its customers to build stylish, comfortable spaces where they can unwind.

"Our team works tirelessly to design sleek pieces inspired by emerging trends," says Cassie Begalle Senior Director of Product Management."Walker Edison thoughtfully develops new items with consumer needs in mind. This is why our core value is to keep prices approachable and ensure that our products deliver on what aesthetics consumers want."