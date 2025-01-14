Starbucks has ended its open-door policy, which allowed anyone, not just a customer, to use its spaces without buying anything.

A new policy reportedly prioritizes paying customers while banning harassment, drug use, panhandling, and other disruptive behaviors.

Violators may be asked to leave by staff or face a possible loitering charge according to the Associated Press.

"We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores," Starbacks spokeswoman Jaci Anderson said. "By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone."

Under CEO Brian Niccol, Starbucks has focused on improving relationships with workers and addressing bottlenecks in the operation process that make it hard for customers to order a cup of coffee.

Niccol's, who made it clear that he wants to perk up Starbucks' decreasing sales by simplifying "an overly complex menu," aims to restore its welcoming, coffeehouse vibe while protecting its staff and patrons.

While Starbucks' open-door policy aimed to foster equality, critics say it compromised safety, pointing to people who cause disruptive behaviors in the store that negatively affect the experience of paying patrons.

The new rule is a reversal for Starbucks following declining sales linked to incidents of unruly behavior like drug use and threatening employees that caused 16 stores nationwide to close.