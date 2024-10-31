It shouldn't take more than four minutes to get a cup of coffee according to Starbucks' new boss.

Brian Niccol is wasting no time applying sweeping measures to revive the coffee giant's North American market.

He's implementing a bold "four-minute or less" service goal, promising that customer orders will be ready quickly.

"We have to make it easier for our customers to get a cup of coffee," Niccol said to the Associated Press. He said half of the company's transactions are already completed in four minutes or less and he wants to continue that.

Niccol said the measure's purpose is to address declining sales while eliminating bottlenecks in the operations process.

Other things he wants to resolve include inadequate staffing, ovens that cook food too slowly, complicated customizations and revamping the coffee maker's complex menu.

He warned consumers: "We're going to be maniacal about getting after it."

Niccol alredy pulled the plug on Oleata, Starbuck's olive oil-infused coffee after complaints of 'laxative side effects.'

Streamlining operations and improving efficiency aren't the only points of contention the ex-Chipotle boss has been tackling as part of his global overhaul.

He also intends to revamp Starbucks' ambiance, bringing back ceramic mugs, personalized messages on orders, and comfortable seating.

"I want you to feel like you've walked into a special space," Niccol said. These measures are part of his goal to restore Starbucks' image as a welcoming coffeehouse for communities.

Starbucks is also getting rid of extra fees on plant-based milk options, a money-making move that helped turn the lattes into an unaffordable luxury for some people.

Starting November 7, at the debut of Starbuck's holiday menu, customers can choose soy milk, oat milk, almond milk or other options at no extra cost.

The new time limit will also affect service on mobile and drive-thru orders.

Recently, Starbucks opened two innovation farms in an effort to protect coffee supplies. Since late August, a developer in New Mexico has been trying to build the location's only stand-alone Starbucks store after a series of arson attacks.

Starbucks revenues fell by three percent to $9.1 billion between July and September as the foot traffic slowed in China and the United States.