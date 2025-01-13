The union that represents some Starbucks workers claims the coffee giant is putting Los Angeles workers in jeopardy by forcing them to work in stores that are in areas affected by wildfires.

Starbucks Workers United claims that the areas with open stores include those where the "air quality is unsafe."

In posts to social media, the union claimed workers were told the stores had to stay open because "the community depends on us."

Starbucks workers in LA are being forced to work in areas impacted by the recent wildfires - even where the air quality is unsafe.



Management told partners that stores must open because “the community depends on us,” ignoring that some workers had to evacuate their own homes. pic.twitter.com/mwT0mahcDQ — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) January 10, 2025

A video shared by the union purports to show the wildfire from the parking lot of an open Starbucks store.

"Profits should NEVER be prioritized over safety, and we call on Starbucks to not only give impacted workers the time off they need, but bargain in good faith with our union," the post stated.

At least one Starbucks location in Pacific Palisades burned to the ground.

Starbucks Workers United has been fighting to unionize the company's workforce. The union says it represents more than 10,500 workers at more than 500 stores.

The New York Post sought comment from Starbucks but had not heard back, it reported. The union didn't clarify the location where the fire video was recorded, according to the report.

The Los Angeles wildfires have burned for nearly a week, killing at least two dozen people and burning thousands of acres across the region.