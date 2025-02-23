Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and its allies have agreed to set up a parallel government, sources said Sunday, despite warnings such a move could further fragment the war-ravaged country.

"It's done," a source close to the organisers of the signing ceremony in Nairobi told AFP.

The signatories said the charter paves the way for a "government of peace and unity" in rebel-controlled areas of the northeast African country.

The move comes nearly two years into a devastating war with the regular army that has uprooted more than 12 million people and caused what the United Nations calls the world's worst hunger and displacement crises.

The signing, delayed multiple times, took place behind closed doors in the Kenyan capital.

Among those who agreed to it was a faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, which controls parts of the southern Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

Abdel Rahim Daglo, deputy and brother of RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo -- who was notably absent -- also signed.

The charter, seen by AFP, calls for "a secular, democratic, decentralised state based on freedom, equality, and justice, without bias toward any cultural, ethnic, religious, or regional identity".

It also outlines plans for a "new, unified, professional, national army" with a new military doctrine that "reflects the diversity and plurality characterising the Sudanese state".

The proposed government aims to end the war, ensure unhindered humanitarian aid and integrate armed groups into a single, national force.

The signing follows a rift within Sudan's largest civilian coalition, Taqadum, over the formation of the new government.

Taqadum, a bloc of political parties and professional unions, has split into two factions: the Sudan Founding Alliance (TASIS), aligned with the RSF and spearheading the new government, and the Civilian Democratic Alliance for Revolution Powers (Sumud), led by former prime minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Alaa El-Din Nuqd, a former Taqadum spokesperson and signatory of the charter representing professional unions, said the proposed government aims to address service gaps in RSF-held territories.

"Citizens in these regions have been cut off from essential services like the new banknotes issued by the army, passport processing, and document renewals," Nuqd told AFP.

In December, the army introduced new banknotes in areas under its control. Analysts said the move aimed at weakening the RSF economically would entrench divisions.

Nuqd said the charter was a step toward "protecting the dignity" of civilians affected by the conflict.

The United Civil Forces -- a coalition of political parties and armed groups that previously signed peace deals with Khartoum -- was another signatory.

Najm al-Din Drisa, the group's spokesperson, said the newly proposed administration "may be formed within a month".

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had earlier vowed to form a "war cabinet" after making gains against the RSF in Khartoum and central Sudan.

Kenya's hosting of the signing has drawn sharp criticism from Sudan's army-aligned government which recalled its ambassador from Nairobi on Thursday in protest.

A spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres warned the move could "increase the fragmentation of the country and risk making this crisis even worse".

On Thursday, the Arab League condemned "any steps that would undermine the unity of Sudan or expose it to division or fragmentation".

Ali Magouk, an RSF adviser, said earlier this month that the RSF does not seek the division of Sudan, adding "it will not allow this under any circumstances".

The war, sparked by disputes over integrating the RSF into the military, has killed tens of thousands, with both sides accused of atrocities.

The conflict has divided the country, with the army controlling the north and east and the RSF holding much of the western region of Darfur and swathes of the south.