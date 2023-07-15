KEY POINTS Superlek gave no quarter to Tagir Khalilov in their main event clash at ONE Fight Night 12

Shamil Gasanov was forced to tap after Garry Tonon locked in a kneebar in the co-main event

Yuya Wakamatsu's TKO victory on the undercard leads a host of finishes in the undercard

ONE Championship provided another card filled with big matches and finishes with ONE Fight Night 12, and the show's headlining bouts featured big outings from Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Garry Tonon at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superlek Kiatmuu9, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing champion, shared the ring with dangerous knockout artist Tagir Khalilov and

"The Kicking Machine" was on his A-game to start the fight as he peppered Khalilov relentlessly with a deluge of elbows and knees that busted open the Russian.

Round two started off the same with Superlek being the aggressor and eventually knocking down Khalilov with a chopping elbow to the face.

Though "Samingpri" was able to survive the onslaught, referee Olivier Coste had seen enough, calling off the bout with less than a minute and a half remaining.

In the co-main event, ONE featherweight standouts Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov faced off in what may have been a title eliminator.

Tonon's aggression in the hopes of bringing the fight to the ground turned into a nightmare as Gasanov turned away his attempt at doing so and landed some knees before the No. 2-rated featherweight contender was able to get back on his feet and put on a vice-like grip on Gasanov's body for the rest of round one.

"The Lion Killer" would start round two on the offensive once again and land a big shot on the No. 5-ranked featherweight, with Gasanov seemingly having the upper hand.

However, Tonon's grappling wizardry would see him lock in a kneebar in the middle of round two as Gasanov yelped in pain, with the American recording a statement victory plus a $50,000 performance bonus.

Just before the action-packed headliners, Amir Aliakbari had a quick night at the office as he used his uncanny speed to get the TKO win over Dustin Joynson in just under two minutes and a performance bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Furthermore, Aliakbari called out two-division champion Anatoly Malykhin, with the pair of behemoths tussling in the corner–potentially setting up a ONE heavyweight title clash in the near future.

Yuya Wakamatsu took home a TKO victory against Xie Wei in an all-out brawl in the first round but missed out on the performance bonus since he also missed weight like Superlek.

Fans were also treated to another big showing as Akbar Abdullaev only needed 43 seconds to add a TKO victory over Aaron Canarte and was handed the third performance bonus of the night.

Fans were also treated to a big showing from hometown hero Phetjeeja after producing a TKO victory over Spain's Lara Fernandes in just 26 seconds.

To open the card, Banma Douji overcame Walter Gonzales by unanimous decision in a catchweight MMA bout.

Meanwhile, Tammi Musumeci triumphed against Amanda Alequin in a strawweight submission grappling bout via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Constantin Rusu suffered a TKO loss to Bogdan Shumarov in a lightweight kickboxing contest.