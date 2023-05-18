Target Recalls 4.9 Million Candles Following Reports Of Injuries
KEY POINTS
- The recalled candles were sold exclusively at Target
- There have been more than 130 reports of the jars breaking or cracking
- Customers can return them directly or contact the company to get a refund
Target has recalled millions of one- and three-wick candles that were sold at its stores and website. The move comes after it received multiple reports of injuries.
The problem with the recalled Threshold Glass Jar Candles was that its jars can break or crack while it's being used, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday. This poses burn and laceration hazards to users.
The company has received 137 reports of the candle jars breaking or cracking while in use.
"Six injuries were reported, including lacerations and severe burns," the CPSC said, adding that customers who have the affected candles should stop using them "immediately."
The recall affects many scents of 5.5-oz (one-wick) and 14- and 20-oz (three-wick) Threshold Glass Jar candles. The 5.5-oz candles in "berry lemonade and melon" and "red mandarin and guava" scents are recalled. The recalled 20-oz candles include "charcoal and black teak," "water mint and eucalyptus" and "vanilla bean and amber," among several others.
Quite a few 14-oz candles are also affected. This includes the "acai berry and spruce," "coastal wind" and "lavender and rainwater lily" candles.
The full list of the affected scents under each size, including their item numbers and photos, is available on both the CPSC and Target websites. The candles were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and also on its website from August 2019 to March this year.
In total, some 4.9 million candles are affected by the recall. .
Customers can return the recalled candles to a Target store to obtain a refund. To return them by mail, you should contact Target to get a prepaid return label.
Those with questions can contact Target's guest relations at 1-800-440-0680 for in-store purchases or 1-800-591-3869 for online purchases.
