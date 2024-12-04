An Alberta man's excitement turned to "heartbreak" less than 24 hours into owning a Tesla Cybtertruck when his brand-new vehicle reportedly failed to function in Canada's freezing temperatures.

Rob Roth, who paid CAD 165,999 for the futuristic electric truck, shared his experience in a Facebook group, and the disappointment he felt when his Cybertruck stopped working in -18°C (-0.4°F) weather, Torque News reported.

Roth drove his new vehicle to work the day after bringing it home, but encountered issues as he attempted to defrost the truck during his lunch break.

"It would not go into Drive or Reverse, started giving me errors/warnings, and then shut right down," Roth described.

After several hours on the phone with Tesla support, Roth and a tow truck driver managed to get the vehicle into emergency mode and load it onto a flatbed. Roth suspects the issue may be linked to the truck's heat pump, designed for energy efficiency but potentially vulnerable to harsh winter conditions.

"I sure hope Telsa makes me whole on this," Roth wrote. "I feel like spending this type of money and having this sort of hassle within 24 hours is unacceptable. In love to heartbroken on the same day."

Tesla has not yet confirmed the exact cause of the malfunction. Roth, while disheartened, still found a silver lining. "My Cybertruck does look awesome on that tow truck!" he quipped.