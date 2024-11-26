While Tesla's Cybertruck has become a staple with celebrities, the vehicle's six recalls this year have made one car expert claim it the most unreliable vehicles on the market.

Karl Brauer, executive analyst at car ranking service iSeeCars, says the heavy and angular truck is worse than 91 percent of all 2024 vehicles.

The Cybertruck, launched in December 2023, has faced significant quality issues.

The latest Tesla recall announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration addresses potential failures that could lead to a sudden loss of propulsion, which increases the risk of accidents.

The latest recall affected 2,431 vehicles that need to be fitted with new inverters.

Despite reliability issues, many Cybertruck owners are unconcerned, as they are drawn to its bold design rather than its practical use as a traditional truck, Ivan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds, told Wired.

"The people drawn to [the Cybertruck] don't have quality of construction or safety at the top of mind," Drury said. "That this could be a dangerous vehicle to drive is key to its appeal. Nobody's buying it to use as an actual truck."

Some Reddit users consistently mock the vehicle, dubbing it as the CyberBrick and CyberStuck.

BluesLawyer, a commenter, said "Who could have foreseen this obviously foreseeable development," in response to a post in the CyberStuck community showing the vehicle stuck in snow on the side of a cliff. The community has over 177,000 followers.

In light of its ongoing issues, the Cybertruck's resale value has plummeted, with used prices falling from $175,000 to $110,000 according to Wired.

Tesla also faces regulatory challenges in Europe with the Cybertruck due to its design and weight.