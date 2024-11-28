Three college sophomores were killed in a Tesla Cybertruck crash in California that left one severely injured, officials say.

The Cybertruck caught fire after it crashed at Hampton Road and King Avenue in Piedmont at 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the truck "jumped the curb, struck a cement wall, and then wedged in between the wall and a tree."

A second car arrived at the site of the crash, with the driver of that car pulling one severely injured individual out of the car. The individual was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

All four passengers had recently graduated from Piedmont High School in 2023, a source close to the victims' families told ABC7 News.

"We are just devasted. I know the family whose son is in the hospital right now. I know the other families," said Piedmont resident Aileen Desoto. "I know he has surgery. He is in recovery. He had some burns. He is under sedation. So, we are hoping he recovers."

Of the three victims who were killed in the crash, two were men and one was a woman. The sole surviving victim is a man, who has undergone surgery and is now recovering from burn injuries.

"They are smart kids, they are good kids. They are also kids who were very supportive of their friends," said middle school teacher Sandy Martin.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. The truck was likely traveling at a speed high enough to cause such a devastating accident, said Police Chief Jeremy Bowers

"Due to the quick nature of being able to suppress the fire, we don't think the main lithium battery of the car were on fire. But that's going to be determined as part of the investigation," said Piedmont Fire Chief David Brannigan.

"Our women and men who responded to this call did everything they could, it's devastating," said Bowers. "But the devastation (for officers) pales in comparison to what these families are dealing with this morning, the day before Thanksgiving."

"This is a community that is going to rally around members that are affected by this tragedy, but there's no doubt, this is going to be immensely impactful to this community," Chief Bowers continued. "It already has been and it will continue to be so."

