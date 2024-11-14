Tesla issued a voluntary recall of its 2,431 Cybertrucks to replace faulty "defective drive inverters" that may cause a loss of drive power to the wheels.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued public notices to effect awareness on the recall.

The recall is the sixth since Tesla started the sales of Cybertruck a year ago at a price of approximately $80,000 in the U.S., according to CNBC,

The vehicles affected in the latest recall include all model year 2024 Cybertruck that were manufactured from Nov. 6, 2023 up to July 30, 2024. Owners who want to check whether their vehicles are affected can enter their VIN on Tesla's VIN Recall Search or the NHTSA VIN Recall tools.

The Elon Musk-owned company previously recalled the Cybertrucks to provide an over-the-air software update to fix an issue that caused the rearview cameras of the truck not to display correct images when the driver would shift into reverse.

The new issue cannot be corrected by a software update since the alleged defect was on hardware, particularly the inverter, which provides power to the wheels.

"If the inverter stops producing torque, the driver loses the ability to apply torque to the vehicle using the accelerator pedal resulting in a loss of propulsion, which may increase the risk of a collision," the company said.

"No warning occurs prior to the loss of propulsion. However, when the driver loses the ability to apply torque, they will immediately receive a visual alert on the user interface, with an instruction to safely pull over the vehicle to the side of the road and contact Tesla Roadside Assistance," the company added.

The company said it was not aware of any collisions related to the defect.

Tesla said it would replace the recalled drive inverter with a "properly function MOSFET (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors) component." The company claims the entire process will only take about three hours.

Tesla's Cybertruck was the third best-selling fully electric vehicle in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2024.

Musk's company is facing four NHTSA investigations related to potential defects and safety issues of the vehicles. The most serious issue concerns the "Full Self-Driving Supervised" driver assistance system, which was touted to be safe even in road conditions where there is glaring sunlight, fog and reduced visibility.