The Giving Pledge is a promise by the world's wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

Currently, 230 individuals from 28 different countries have made pledges and submitted a letter discussing and emphasizing their philanthropic motives. Last year, only five signed up for The Giving Pledge, and here they are:

5.

Mala Gaonkar

Mala Gaonkar is an Indian-American businesswoman who has made history with the successful launch of her investment firm, SurgoCap Partners. Gaonkar is allotting $100 million for foundations and nonprofits to assist deprived communities or address climate change. She has also been involved with various philanthropic initiatives, such as the Ariadne Labs, the Tate Foundation and The Queen Elizabeth Prize for Technology. This remarkable woman continues to be an inspiration for many.

She has signed the Giving Pledge, saying that giving money away has "richly rewarded" her. "If we were about to be born into the world, not knowing anything about our gifts of talent and status and family and community, in what kind of society would we choose to live? It is in this spirit, where justice is based directly on the equal intrinsic value of other people's lives that I both happily and humbly join in the Giving Pledge."

Mala is a Harvard graduate who worked with many prestigious organizations like Lone Pine Capital and The Boston Consulting Group before launching SurgoCap Partners.

4.

Anne Wojcicki

Anne Wojcicki is a 49-year-old biotechnology and personal genomics company executive. She was inspired by her mother's equality of gender beliefs at a young age and received scholarships to write about sports while in school.

After graduating, she worked as an analyst for four years before founding 23andMe in 2006, along with Linda Avey. The company is based in California and provides genetic testing, including the Ancestry Service. In 2008, its genome test kit was named "Invention of the Year" by Time Magazine. Wojcicki also co-founded the Breakthrough Awards, which honors outstanding scientists.

Today, she is the CEO of 23andMe and continues to expand her clientele across the world by focusing on ethnic groups. Wojcicki reportedly has an estimated net worth of more than $750 million.

3.

Mark Pincus

Mark Pincus is the Chairman of Zynga Inc., with a net worth of $1.2 billion and a ranking of 2,340th among the world's richest people today. He co-founded Zynga in 2007, which went public in 2011, and was subsequently acquired by Take-Two Interactive for $12.7 billion in 2022. He is also the founder of Reinvent Capital, an investment firm that has supported SpaceX, Oscar and Lyft. The company logo is a rendering of his late dog Zinga, an American Bulldog.

Pincus has been a successful entrepreneur, investing early in Facebook and Twitter, founding several websites and launching 3 SPACs, which aim to target businesses in the tech sector or subsector.

2.

Michael Krasny

Michael Krasny is an American businessman with a net worth of $1.2 billion and is the founder of CDW Corporation, which provides technology products like computers and networking equipment. Having graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign, he began his own business by buying and reselling computer units in 1984. He sold the company to Madison Dearborn Partners for $7.3 billion in 2007.

He currently serves as President of Sawdust Investment Management Corp. and is a great philanthropist donating hundreds of million to charity. He was only 28 years old and unemployed when he began his venture into the computer industry, starting with a $3 ad for his IBM personal computer. Today, Michael Krasny is ranked number 2,241 in the world among billionaires.

1.

Simone and Urs Wietlisbach

Simone Wietlisbach is the founder of Powerhair®. She is also a certified nutrition and health specialist. Simone started her work and research about hair loss upon a customer's request. Today, Simone and her team continue to provide competitive and absolute care for hair, nutrition and health around the globe.

Meanwhile, her partner, Urs Wietlisbach, is the co-founder and current owner of Partners Group, a private Swiss equity firm with over $131 billion in assets. He met his business partners while working at Goldman Sachs Zurich and took the company public ten years later.

Not only does he hold a master's degree from the University of St. Gallen (HSG), but he also serves on the boards of Blue Earth Foundation and Entrepreneur Partners AG. With an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion, Wietlisbach ranks 1,234th in the world today.