US ticket sales giant Ticketmaster has agreed to more transparent pricing following widespread anger over the exorbitant costs paid by some fans for the Oasis reunion tour, Britain's competition watchdog said Thursday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into the company last year over concerns that it had misled fans into buying costly tickets.

"We've voluntarily committed to clearer communication about ticket prices in queues," Ticketmaster said in a statement.

The CMA added that the company will scrap the use of misleading ticket labels.

"The changes we've secured will give fans more information about prices and clear descriptions of exactly what they are getting for their money," said CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell.

"If Ticketmaster fails to deliver on these changes, we won't hesitate to take further action," she added.

Ticketmaster has been the object of anger and frustration from both artists and spectators for decades, with concertgoers complaining about overpriced tickets, opaque pricing schemes, and technical glitches.

Last week, top US regulator the Federal Trade Commission sued Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation, alleging the firm conspired with brokers to inflate concert ticket prices and deceive consumers with hidden fees.

The UK investigation came after complaints that Ticketmaster had sold so-called platinum tickets that offered no additional benefits.

The firm also did not tell consumers that there were two categories of standing tickets at different prices, with the more expensive ones released when the cheaper ones had sold out.

This resulted in fans waiting in lengthy online queues only to find prices jumped far higher than they expected.

The CMA did not find evidence that Ticketmaster used dynamic pricing, where prices are adjusted in real time in line with demand.

The chaotic scramble for the prized tickets followed the announcement in August 2024 that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher had ended their infamous 15-year feud and were reuniting for a worldwide tour.

"It is disappointing that the CMA is not using its power to demand refunds for fans," said Lisa Webb, lawyer at consumer rights group Which?.

"Those who felt ripped off when buying Oasis tickets last year will undoubtedly feel let down that Ticketmaster hasn't been held to account for its past behaviour," she said in a statement Thursday.

The Britpop band kicked off their worldwide tour in Cardiff in July, launching one of 17 sold-out UK shows, followed by performances in the United States, Japan, Australia and Argentina and elsewhere.

Ticketmaster sold more than 900,000 tickets for the gigs.