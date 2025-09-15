Kevin Harrington, the "Original Shark" from Shark Tank, has built his legacy by spotting groundbreaking ideas and backing entrepreneurs to bring them to life. Over the years, he has invested in innovators who have gone on to transform industries and inspire the next generation of founders.

In this feature, Kevin highlights ten entrepreneurs who stand out for their determination, creativity, and ability to turn bold concepts into thriving ventures. Each founder on this list reflects the qualities Harrington values most: resilience, forward-thinking strategy, and a relentless drive to make an impact.

Tammy Norman

Mansfield Power & Gas (MPG), a subsidiary of Mansfield Energy, a family-owned leader in providing energy solutions, is setting the standard for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the energy sector. Under the leadership of Tammy Norman, MPG has built a culture where accountability, opportunity, and inclusivity go hand in hand.

In the past five years, MPG has doubled minority representation across the organization, and, in its 2025 review cycle, promoted 60% of leadership candidates from underrepresented groups.

Notably, the company's Gas Scheduling team is 75% female, an extraordinary achievement in an industry still dominated by men in technical roles. MPG also champions global and neurodivergent talent, tailoring roles to individual strengths and sponsoring international professionals to expand both opportunity and innovation.

Guided by its core values, "Always On It – Find a Way, Tell It Straight, and Do It Right," MPG treats DEI not as a side initiative, but as a business driver. Tammy's philosophy balances inclusivity with excellence: opportunities are equitable, but expectations remain high. For MPG, DEI is more than representation; it is a commitment to fostering a workplace where diverse perspectives fuel innovation, strengthen performance, and drive lasting success.

Clayton K. Shum

Clayton Shum, CFP®, is a trusted financial planner with over two decades of experience specializing in retirement income strategies, wealth management, and tax-efficient planning. His firm, Clayton K. Shum CFP® Financial Services, helps driven entrepreneurs, savvy millionaires, and retirees navigate the complexities of wealth with confidence and clarity.

Clayton's approach is rooted in relationships and personalized guidance. Much like a physician conducting a full health checkup, he analyzes each client's financial picture, from investment costs and cash flow needs to tax implications and estate goals. By uncovering hidden fees, identifying efficient investment vehicles, and structuring tailored retirement strategies, Clayton ensures his clients make the most of their wealth while avoiding common pitfalls.

Recognized nationally and internationally for his expertise, Clayton is also a frequent speaker for corporations and pre-retirement groups. From Roth conversions and IRA/401(k) rollovers to estate and legacy planning, his focus is simple yet powerful: ensuring money lasts as long as his clients do. At Clayton K. Shum, every plan is designed to deliver peace of mind and financial freedom in retirement.

John W. Brewster

ITM4G is a fire protection and facility maintenance company with more than a decade of proven expertise. Founded in 2013 by John W. Brewster, a Service-Disabled Veteran, the Sterling, Virginia–based business is a CVE-certified SDVOSB dedicated to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, and responsive services across the governmental sector.

Specializing in fire protection, ITM4G offers comprehensive solutions ranging from engineering and design to inspection, testing, maintenance, construction, and installation. The company's technicians are all NICET-certified, an achievement that underscores its commitment to safety, particularly when working on military bases.

With a team of 50 skilled employees, ITM4G operates across the United States and internationally, serving clients such as the Department of Defense, FEMA, ATF, FAA, and the U.S. Coast Guard. Its projects emphasize flexibility, precision, and uncompromising quality, reflecting John's vision of protecting facilities with passion and expertise.

Beyond its core services, ITM4G partners with other businesses, including minority-owned firms, to expand opportunities and strengthen the industry. For over 10 years, the company has built a reputation not by growing fast, but by growing right, staying true to its values while safeguarding mission-critical facilities.

Jim Cobb

Bloodhound Group (BHG), founded in 2017 by Jim Cobb alongside Global Brand Strategist Ann Wilson, is redefining what it means to build a brand. Unlike traditional agencies that focus solely on creative output, BHG integrates neuroscience, behavioral psychology, and deep market research directly into business strategy. This inside-out approach ensures branding isn't just a marketing exercise but a driver of organizational alignment and sustainable growth.

What makes BHG stand apart is its ability to uncover what customers really think and feel, often beyond what they can articulate. Through biometric testing, emotional response tracking, and archetype analysis, the firm measures subconscious reactions to brand messaging, packaging, and environments.

BHG works closely with C-suite leaders, sales teams, and stakeholders to align strategy with execution, helping clients identify their most profitable customer segments and translate those insights into product development, market positioning, and storytelling. By starting from the human side, addressing fears, hopes, and values, the company creates brand strategies that resonate emotionally and deliver measurable business impact. More than consultants, they are partners in shaping brands built to last.

Josh Gierach

Josh Gierach is a values-driven entrepreneur and real estate leader, best known as the founder of jkROCK Homes, one of the fast-growing property management companies that oversees hundreds of residential units and is expanding into community association management. His career in real estate began unconventionally, shaped not by formal training but by an early passion for entrepreneurship, persistence, and a genuine desire to help people.

Homeschooled and entrepreneurial from a young age, Josh launched six businesses before graduating high school, ranging from vending machines to landscaping. After traveling the world and living in Australia, China, and Europe, he returned home searching for a stable career. At just 23, he offered to work for free for a local property owner managing 400 apartments. That bold move led to mentorship, hands-on training, and ultimately, a lifelong career in real estate.

Over the next decade, Josh built a reputation for transforming distressed properties, which became a defining success in his career. His leadership style is rooted in gratitude, mentorship, and personal growth, offering his team flexible schedules, personal development funds, and even vacation packages to encourage exploration and learning. Looking ahead, Josh aspires to mentor the next generation of leaders, continuing to champion the belief that real estate is more than a business; it's about creating safe, supportive communities where people can thrive.

Jason Barnard

Jason Barnard is an award-winning entrepreneur and innovator, bestselling author, and acclaimed keynote speaker. As CEO and founder of Kalicube, a premium digital branding consultancy operating across France and the United States, Jason specializes in personal brand intelligence, empowering business leaders to manage how decision-makers perceive them on the Internet, Google, and AI, especially when million-dollar decisions are on the line.

With a degree in Economics and Statistical Analysis from Liverpool John Moores University, Jason combines rigorous analytical foundations with nearly three decades of experience in digital marketing. Since launching his first digital project in 1998, he has founded and led three thriving companies spanning entertainment, music, and tech.

Jason is celebrated for his pioneering work in Brand SERP and Knowledge Panel optimization. He coined the term Brand SERP, Answer Engine Optimization, and AI Assistive Engine Optimization, and uses the moniker "The Brand SERP Guy®," a badge that underscores his authority in shaping digital brand presence. His bestselling book, The Fundamentals of Brand SERPs for Business, and his long-running podcast, Fastlane Founders and Legacy, showcase insights from industry leaders and drive thought leadership in digital brand engineering.

Nicki Walters

Nicki Walters is the co-founder and owner of Pooper Trooper, a Seattle-based pet waste removal company with over 22 years of service. With a background in corporate retail as a buyer for a prestigious department store, she transitioned into entrepreneurship to help build Pooper Trooper alongside her late husband, Bill.

Under her leadership, Pooper Trooper has become recognized not just for keeping yards and communities clean but also for its commitment to environmental stewardship and community care. The company was named one of Seattle's 50 Green Companies for its eco-friendly practices, including sustainable disposal methods, route optimization to reduce emissions, and biodegradable, non-toxic cleaning solutions.

Nicki has successfully guided the company through challenges such as economic downturns, labor shortages, and personal loss, while keeping its mission front and center: protecting waterways, supporting responsible pet ownership, and strengthening local communities. She is especially proud of Pooper Trooper's Adopt-A-Park program, which donates and maintains pet waste stations to improve public spaces.

Passionate about building a business with integrity and purpose, Nicki continues to expand Pooper Trooper while preserving its personal, community-first approach.

Ashley Aakre

Ashley Aakre is an accomplished entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience leading successful ventures across industries, including real estate, construction, farming, and hospitality. Known for her creativity and forward-thinking leadership, she has built a reputation for transforming businesses by blending vision with a commitment to quality and community.

In 2020, Ashley became the proud owner of Best Home Appliances, a luxury appliance showroom at Tatum and Bell in Phoenix. Established in 1991, the company has been trusted for over three decades by homeowners, builders, and designers. Under Ashley's leadership, Best Home Appliances continues its legacy of excellence while expanding into new opportunities, ensuring clients receive both premium products and personalized service.

In addition to Best Home Appliances, Ashley is the Founder of Namaste Yoga, North Scottsdale's first cinematic infrared yoga studio. There, she combines her lifelong passion for yoga with her entrepreneurial spirit, offering an immersive wellness experience that extends from teacher training to international retreats.

Ron Goldman

Founded in 2021, NextVein is transforming one of the most overlooked yet anxiety-inducing moments in healthcare: finding a vein. For many patients, multiple needle sticks during IV placement or blood draws can turn a routine procedure into a source of stress and fear. Ron Goldman, a veteran of healthcare imaging technology, founded NextVein to change that experience by making vein visualization both accessible and affordable.

NextVein's lightweight, handheld devices use advanced projection technology to help clinicians not only see veins but also identify the best access points and avoid vein valves that can block catheter placement. By reducing failed attempts, these tools improve patient comfort, shorten procedure times, and enhance overall care efficiency.

Unlike legacy devices often confined to select hospital departments, NextVein was designed for broad deployment. Its affordability and versatility make it viable for hospitals, clinics, and outpatient centers, supporting a movement to make vein visualization a standard part of vascular access protocols. By easing a small but impactful part of the care journey, the company is redefining how technology can improve both outcomes and experiences in everyday healthcare.

Stormy Simon

Stormy Simon is a business leader, e-commerce pioneer, and outspoken advocate for women. Rising from a temporary employee to President of Overstock.com, she led the $2 billion global retailer into new frontiers of customer experience, coining the term "customer care" and championing innovation long before it became standard practice.

Stormy founded Mother Ruggers in 2022, a revolutionary textile company co-founded with Turkish design expert Ayse Yildirim. Together, they created the world's first luxury, machine-washable, anti-slip rugs, manufactured from thread to doorstep in a woman-led, third-generation factory. With collections already on Amazon, Wayfair, and Walmart, the brand is expanding rapidly with new lines like Rugaroos and PattieO.

Expanding her entrepreneurial path, Stormy also launched Chicago Greek, a restaurant in Mesquite, Nevada, marking her debut as a restaurateur. A sought-after speaker and TEDx alum, she continues to inspire by reimagining business, leadership, and resilience.