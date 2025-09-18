When William Wong left behind a career at global consulting giants, few expected him to pivot toward serving small businesses. Yet that's exactly what he did when he founded Get Efficient, a consultancy that helps organizations integrate automation and artificial intelligence into their workflows.

Wong had spent years implementing major software systems for companies. The projects were large, costly, and often drawn out over many months. "I realized how long these implementations took and how much money they cost," Wong recalled. "When I discovered newer tools that could deliver similar outcomes more quickly and affordably, I knew small businesses could finally access what was previously reserved for large enterprises."

That realization led to Get Efficient, now over two years in operation. The company has carved out a reputation for making advanced technology accessible without the complexity or overhead that usually comes with enterprise systems.

But for Wong, the motivation runs deeper than efficiency or savings. "Helping small businesses gives me more personal satisfaction," he explained. "I want to work with people who are doing something meaningful in the world. Our mission is simple: help companies help their clients."

Unlike firms that drop in with a standard playbook, Get Efficient begins with listening. The team spends time analyzing a client's workflow, identifying bottlenecks, and uncovering opportunities for automation and AI to make a tangible difference.

"It's not about saying, 'Here's how you should do it,'" Wong emphasized. "We take the time to understand how each company works. Then we design solutions tailored to their needs. Every business is different, so the systems we build are very custom."

This consultative approach has won Get Efficient loyal clients. Many return repeatedly, seeking new automations or advanced AI integrations as their businesses evolve. Support is ongoing, not a hand-off. Training sessions ensure that teams not only adopt the systems but also feel confident using them.

"We don't just build a platform and disappear," Wong said. "We stay alongside clients as they grow into the new tools. And often, after seeing the first improvements, they come back and say, 'Can we do this now?' That's when the real transformation starts."

What sets Get Efficient apart is Wong's ability to draw on deep enterprise experience while applying a creative, flexible mindset to smaller organizations. Years of pattern recognition from global projects give him an instinct for spotting inefficiencies, while his curiosity drives him to adapt solutions in new ways.

Clients appreciate the blend. "They know they are not getting a standardized consultant," Wong explained. "We can bring in tried-and-tested methods, but also rethink workflows so they make sense for the unique challenges of a smaller business."

The company's six-person team reflects that same ethos. Each member is chosen not only for technical skills but for a shared commitment to adding value to the world. Wong is deliberate about mentoring his team, seeing the consultancy as a space for professional growth as much as client service.

In the fast-moving world of AI, speed is more than a competitive edge; it's essential. Wong is proud of how quickly his team delivers results. "A lot of clients come to us after being frustrated with how slow other consultants are," he said. "In today's environment, where AI tools change every few months, businesses can't afford to wait. They need solutions now."

That urgency underpins Get Efficient's positioning. By helping companies move quickly, Wong ensures that his clients are not just keeping up but staying ahead of industry shifts.

Over the past year, AI has moved from buzzword to business necessity. Wong sees his role as not just implementing tools but guiding companies through what's possible and what to avoid. "There's so much hype," he noted. "Part of our job is educating clients on how to use AI responsibly and effectively."

The future for Get Efficient lies in continuing to identify new opportunities. Wong is already exploring the next generation of platforms that will help companies grow revenue, not just cut costs. At the same time, he plans to launch a newsletter to share insights about emerging AI tools, helping clients stay informed between engagements.

For Wong, that blend of foresight and practicality defines his work. "I want Get Efficient to be the company people call when they ask, 'What can AI really do for us?'" he said. "Because the answer is not the same for everyone, but we know how to find it."