A "tidal wave" of the flu has hit the United Kingdom, with health officials warning that there has been a 70% increase in hospital cases in just the last seven days.

The National Health Service (NHS) reported that British hospitals are averaging 1,861 flu patients daily. That is 3.5 times greater than the same period a year ago.

28 million vaccine doses are being delivered to Christmas markets, football clubs and supermarkets as a precaution.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of the NHS, urged Britons to book a vaccine appointment so they can avoid contracting "festive flu."

"The tidal wave of flu cases and other seasonal viruses hitting hospitals is really concerning for patients and for the NHS—the figures are adding to our 'quad-demic' worries," Powis said.

The "quad-demic" refers to the four viruses hitting the U.K. this winter: flu, norovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19.

Britons are also experiencing an uptick in norovirus, up by 10% from last week, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), up by 64%, compared to last year, said health officials.

While November had the second warmest temperatures globally, it was the busiest November on record for accidents and emergencies (A&E) with a total of 2.31 million attendances, the report said. NHS officials said November had more ambulance contacts than any other November, with 1.18 million, up by 6% from last year.

Ahead of winter, the NHS put in place measures to manage extra demand including upgraded 24 hour coordination centers, support for frequent users of A&E services, strengthening same-day emergency care and providing more care.