A major French publication has declared Donald Trump's re-election, "The end of an American World," in a grim editorial critique of Trump and those who have welcomed his second term.

Trump's re-election has been characterized by French newspaper Le Monde as a significant shift in global dynamics.

"It marks the end of an American era, that of an open superpower committed to the world," the article claims, predicting that Trump and his allies will steer the U.S. down a path that "diverges fundamentally" from the country's post-World War II efforts to model democracy for the world.

Le Monde argued that Trump's "America First" approach prioritizes national interests, transactional diplomacy and partnerships with authoritarian regimes over traditional alliances.

"They will affect the continent's security as a whole," the editorial warned in reference to potential U.S. negotiations with Vladimir Putin and cuts to military aid in Ukraine, cautioning the European Union to be prepared to confront the "existential threat."

Trump's rhetoric was addressed as well. Le Monde called his campaign a mix of "unprecedented populist, misogynist and racist virulence" that undermines democratic checks and balances.

"Not only do Republican voters know their candidate inside out, right down to his least glorious behavior, he's even more radical than he was eight years ago," the paper rebuked. "Trump's electorate knows where this president is going to take them, and wants more."

The French paper echoes the concerns of other foreign publications. A paper in Germany had a single-word headline announcing Trump's re-election: "F--k."

"The rest of the world will suffer," Le Monde concluded.

Originally published by Latin Times.