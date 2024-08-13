KEY POINTS Bitget Wallet surpassed MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, and other web3 wallets in downloads for the month of July

The wallet reported 'extraordinary' growth in Asia since its launch in March

Bitget Wallet's July downloads marked a 140% increase from downloads in June

Web3 wallets are on a roll, and in the lead is Bitget Wallet, which topped July's web3 wallet downloads and surpassed MetaMask's download growth for the month. Bitget Wallet also announced today that it has reached a groundbreaking milestone of 30 million users.

Remarkable growth since launch

Bitget Wallet grew its user base from one million to a staggering 30 million within just four months since launching in March. The figures mark a stellar 50% growth over the said period, substantially boosting the wallet's position in the global crypto decentralized finance (DeFi) market.

Bitget Wallet helped to pioneer the #Web3 wallet standard 💪

🔹2018: Embarked on a journey to make #blockchain and #crypto accessible to all 🌎

🔹2023: Our Swap trading volume overtook Metamask 🔄

🔹2024: Continuously innovated new products and features

🚀 6 years down,… pic.twitter.com/AS3WxeJOzQ — Bitget Wallet 🩵 (@BitgetWallet) August 13, 2024

The wallet boasts users from across over 168 countries around the world. Particularly, the emerging favorite has made significant strides in Europe, North America, and Oceania. It has also seen continuing user growth in Russia, Italy, Sweden, and Australia. Growth rates in countries such as France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Canada exceeded 100%.

The wallet saw "extraordinary" growth in Asia since March. Downloads in Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand surged by approximately 20x compared to the same period last year, the company said. User growth rates in India, Vietnam, and Singapore topped 300%.

Over in the African market, Nigeria has emerged as a new engine for driving Bitget Wallet's growth, rising on top of Nigerian App Store rankings and surpassing other locally popular apps such as WhatsApp and TikTok.

"Our international expansion success highlights the crucial role of innovation and ecosystem development in the Web3 space. We aim not just to increase market share but to propel the entire industry forward, creating unparalleled value for Web3 users worldwide. The future of Web3 is bright, and Bitget Wallet is excited to lead the way," Alvin Kan, Bitget Wallet COO, said in a statement to International Business Times.

Passing MetaMask

Aside from staggering userbase growth since launch, Bitget Wallet, formerly called BitKeep, saw a total of 1.7 million in downloads in July, marking a 140% increase from downloads in the previous month.

The said figures are higher than MetaMask, which saw 1.5 million downloads in July, and Phantom, which saw over 600,000 downloads in the said month, as per data from CryptoRank.

Setting the Web3 wallet standard

Bitget Wallet set the bar high for web3 wallets, with its on-chain token chart offers, support for cross-chain transactions, NFT market integration, and launchpads across multiple chains. It is also the first wallet to achieve multi-chain aggregation, positioning it as a pioneer in Web3 wallet innovation.

Since launching, Bitget Wallet has integrated with more than 100 major public and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchain networks. This year, it has become the top wallet in the memecoin ecosystem, supporting smart money tracking on the Solana and Base chains.

The TON ecosystem is transitioning as the most transacted network on the Bitget Wallet, surpassing established public chains like the BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and Polygon. Moving forward, the wallet looks to provide users with new features specifically addressing user experience and global expansion as it aims to reach more people with innovative solutions for their crypto wallet needs.