KEY POINTS CEM 2024 will feature exciting events across 13 cities around the world throughout August

Bondex, which is backed by Animoca Brands, will be B4Y's career partner during the month-long events

Bitget's CEO said B4Y was inspired by the company's commitment to empowering Millennials and Generation Z

Leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company Bitget announced Tuesday the launch of the Crypto Experience Month (CEM) 2024 as part of its Blockchain4Youth (B4Y) initiative, pledging $10 million to empower and inspire young generations with Web3 and crypto with the aim of cultivating future blockchain leaders.

As part of the second-year celebration of International Youth Day on Aug. 12, Bitget plans to host Crypto Experience events throughout the month of August across 13 cities in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, North and South America, and Oceania.

There will also be activities in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. Bitget's COO, Vugar Usi Zade, will grace an event in Dubai in collaboration with some of the industry's major projects such as Cryptonite, CryptoHub, Kult Games, and MemeMoon, all with a mission to share industry knowledge with participants.

We're turning our Crypto Experience Day into a full month of exciting events to commemorate our second year!



🎉 Introducing Crypto Experience Month (CEM) 2024 with @bondexapp, bringing AI-themed blockchain education and career opportunities to 13 cities.



Join us and shape the… pic.twitter.com/9gu2t2gqTU — Bitget (@bitgetglobal) July 30, 2024

"Launching the Blockchain4Youth initiative was inspired by our commitment to empower Millennials and Generation Z, who are pivotal in shaping a crypto-friendly future. With Millennials making up 46% of crypto enthusiasts, engaging the younger generation is crucial to promoting innovative ideas and fostering proactive leaders," Gracy Chen, the CEO of Bitget, said in a statement.

Bondex, a Web3 talent platform backed by Animoca Brands, will serve as B4Y's career partner throughout CEM 2024. It will provide additional sharing sessions and future job opportunities exclusively for B4Y participants.

Participants' chances of securing jobs in the blockchain industry are expected to be enhanced, as the sessions will offer tips on how they can utilize AI tools to enhance job searches and streamline the recruitment process.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bondex for our Blockchain4Youth Crypto Experience Month. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to educate and empower the next generation of blockchain professionals. By leveraging the expertise of Bondex, we aim to provide valuable insights and practical knowledge to young talents worldwide," Chen told International Business Times in a statement.

Read more EXCLUSIVE: Bitget CEO Talks Bitcoin ETFs' Impact On Australia's Crypto Literacy EXCLUSIVE: Bitget CEO Talks Bitcoin ETFs' Impact On Australia's Crypto Literacy

The month-long events will focus on AI's convergence with blockchain, and will feature educational workshops, interactive activities, and trivia games. The ultimate goal is to provide participants with an immersive experience in the crypto space.

Among the highlights of the Crypto Experience Month are Bitget's first offline event in Jordan and a collaboration with the Summer Economic School in Moscow, bringing exciting crypto experiences to their summer camp.

CEM builds on Crypto Experience Day, which started on Aug. 12, 2023, wherein Bitget hosted major events across nine cities that attracted 1,000 participants to celebrate International Youth Day and encourage blockchain learning among the youth.

From last year's Crypto Experience Day, the B4Y initiative has since made significant milestones, reaching over 6,000 participants across 50 universities. The initiative has provided more than 50 campus lectures and issued over 2,000 certificates since last year.

As part of Bitget's commitment toward educating the new generation in blockchain knowledge, B4Y will introduce scholarships and more online courses featuring some of the industry's most prominent blockchain influencers and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) this year.