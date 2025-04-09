The Trump administration has moved to reinstate some of the recently canceled U.S. foreign aid programs, including life-saving humanitarian aid contracts for the World Food Program, which is aimed at providing emergency food assistance.

Sources with knowledge of the matter said Jeremy Lewin, the acting deputy administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), instructed the staff Tuesday to reverse the termination of multiple foreign aid programs, Reuters reported.

Lewin, who is also associated with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has called for the restoration of funding to the World Food Program (WFP) in Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador, according to sources close to the situation.

In addition, four aid awards to the International Organization for Migration in the Pacific region have been reinstated, as reported by two sources familiar with the decision.

"Sorry for all the back and forth on awards," Lewin said Tuesday in the internal email. "There are a lot of stakeholders and we need to do better about balancing these competing interests — that's my fault and I take responsibility."

The reversal follows a warning from the WFP on Monday, stating that the cuts could spell a death sentence for millions facing extreme hunger and starvation, CNN reported.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce clarified Tuesday that 85% of USAID's previous programs with the WFP worldwide remained intact. However, she acknowledged that some programs had been terminated, which confirmed the administration's push to scale back U.S. foreign aid.

A spokesperson for the International Rescue Committee said that, last weekend, USAID canceled funding for their work in Afghanistan, which was vital for 23 million people in need, addressing food insecurity, malnutrition, sanitation, and services for women and children.

USAID also canceled contracts with the WFP for food assistance and other services in Somalia, Niger, and Jordan, along with many other lifesaving contracts that had previously been approved to continue.

Massive cuts to emergency food aid

Among the cuts implemented by the Trump administration were $169.8 million in funding for Somalia, which had been allocated for food assistance, nutrition programs for malnourished children, and humanitarian air support. In addition, $111 million was removed from WFP's food assistance program for Syria.

The Trump administration slashed more than $1.3 billion in programs to countries like Afghanistan, Yemen, and Somalia. According to the advocacy group Stand Up For Aid, which consisted of current and former U.S. officials, the WFP's canceled contracts alone amounted to over $463 million for Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, and Jordan.

"There were a few programs that were cut in other countries that were not meant to be cut that have been rolled back and put into place," Bruce stated, adding that the administration remained dedicated to supporting foreign aid.

Some of the programs that were initially cut had received waivers from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but these removals were not considered final decisions. According to sources, the decision to restore some aid was driven by pressure from both within the administration and from Congress.

U.S. aid still withheld from certain countries

However, the U.S. has continued to withhold aid from Afghanistan, which is controlled by the Taliban, and Yemen, where the Iran-backed Houthi militants hold significant power.

Bruce explained Tuesday that the U.S. had concerns that funding for the WFP in these two countries could potentially be diverted to the Taliban or the Houthis.

Trump admin's chaotic approach to aid

Since President Donald Trump began his second term in January, his administration has made major cuts in U.S. foreign aid, leading to confusion and disarray within humanitarian organizations.

The latest round of aid cuts had drawn sharp criticism from humanitarian groups, who argued that the reductions could have severe life-and-death implications for those relying on U.S. assistance.

"This sudden withdrawal of vital humanitarian support will have devastating consequences for millions of people," said Tom Hart, President and CEO of InterAction, an alliance of non-governmental organizations. "We call on the administration to reverse these decisions and collaborate with implementing NGOs on a responsible approach to life-saving assistance."

The swift reversal of decisions made only days earlier highlighted the unpredictable and fast-paced nature of Trump's foreign aid cuts, which led to programs abruptly cut, reinstated, and then cut again, disrupting international humanitarian efforts.